Lindsay Brewer Stuns In A Pink String Bikini

Lindsay showed off her dye job in a set of two snapshots.

Lindsay Brewer took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her freshly colored hair, but many of her 1.2 million followers were likely more focused on her incredible bikini body.

The 22-year-old race car driver sent pulses racing with the pair of pictures that she uploaded to the photo-sharing platform. In both shots, Lindsay wore a pastel pink string bikini. Her bathing suit top had sliding triangle cups that clung to her ample bust. She wore the small pieces of fabric pulled far apart, which revealed tan lines on her breasts.

Lindsay’s matching bottoms were slung down low on her hips. The positioning of the scanty garment’s adjustable string waist highlighted her long torso and flat stomach. She displayed perfect posture as she sat in a chair outside, and this also helped to accentuate her trim and toned waistline.

Lindsay was also sporting a white button-up shirt as a cover-up. The garment was sheer with sparkly stripes. It also had long, billowy sleeves. Lindsay wore the shirt unbuttoned to show off her bikini and her phenomenal physique.

Lindsay’s right leg was curled up in the chair so that the heel of her bare foot was pressed up against the front of her bikini bottoms. Her left leg was stretched out at an angle, and her left foot was presumably on the ground.

Lindsay accessorized her beach-ready ensemble with a silver triangle pendant necklace. Her fingernails were painted white, and her makeup application was soft and natural. Her lips were a soft pink hue, and it looked like her eyelashes had been coated with a light amount of mascara. Her thick blond hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves. In the caption of her post, Lindsay revealed that she had recently gotten her hair color touched up by stylist Tori Elyse.

Lindsay was gazing straight into the camera with her shining, bright blue eyes. In her first photo, she kept her lips closed as a small smile played on her pout. She was flashing her pearly whites in the second snapshot.

As indicated by Lindsay’s geotag, her photos were taken in Palm Springs, California. The images were an immediate hit with her fans, who pressed the “like” button on her post over 50,000 times in short order. Lindsay was also showered with love in the comments section.

“Your pretty eyes shine in my heart,” read one poetic response to her post.

“Wow you’re such a beautiful angel,” another admirer wrote.

“Wow you look absolutely gorgeous in that swimsuit,” gushed a third fan.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently celebrated the reopening of beaches in California by treating her Instagram followers to another stunning snapshot. She was pictured rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes and a white bikini top.