Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Curves In A Yellow Swimsuit And Inside-Out Top

Lindsey revealed that she didn't realize her tied-up shirt was inside out until after her video was completed.

Lindsey Pelas pointed out a fashion faux pas in the sexy video that she shared with her 9 million Instagram followers on Sunday. However, the model’s admirers didn’t seem to mind her minor wardrobe mistake.

Lindsey’s video was a work of sponsored content for Bang Energy’s Stoked drink. The model always thrills her followers by rocking revealing outfits in her ads for the beverage brand, and her latest look definitely didn’t disappoint. The model flaunted her hourglass figure in a yellow one-piece swimsuit. The garment featured a twisted detail on the bust. However, thanks to the view above the twisted fabric, few of Lindsey’s fans likely noticed it. They were probably more interested in the plunging V neck that put her colossal cleavage on full display.

Lindsey also rocked a white shirt, but it didn’t cover up much of her chest. She wore the garment knotted below her bust. The breezy top had 3/4 length lantern sleeves that gave it a chic and sophisticated vibe. However, as the model noted in the caption of her post, she was clearly wearing the stylish top inside out. The garment’s large tags were visible underneath her right breast.

Lindsey’s video was shot on a set designed to look like a colorful ’70s-era kitchen, complete with groovy patterned wallpaper and retro appliances. As she opened the door of a red refrigerator, she revealed that her swimsuit had high-cut leg openings that extended up above her hipbones. Another shot provided a quick peek at the garment’s thong back.

Lindsey sat on the kitchen counter with her legs spread and shot sultry looks at the camera. She was positioned between a yellow toaster and a pastel blue microwave. She also posed on a plastic swivel chair.

The model’s beauty look appeared to include bronze eye shadow, mascara, and dark pink lipstick on her full pout. Her blond hair was styled in soft waves.

Lindsey’s Instagram followers didn’t hesitate to express their appreciation for her video by rewarding it with over 8,000 likes within the first hour of her post going live. None of the comments that came flooding in were complaints about her inside-out top.

“It doesn’t matter if your shirt is inside out your still sexy and gorgeous,” read one response to her video.

“I love that color on you,” another fan wrote.

“Superb video and you, a sunny dream,” a third admirer remarked.

Lindsey was recently applauded by her fans by using her curves to raise money for a good cause. In an Instagram update, she revealed that she’s donating all proceeds from the sales of her 2020 calendar to an organization that helps underprivileged adolescents and adults.