Lauren Dascalo Sizzles In A White Sports Bra And Pink Bikini Bottoms

American model Lauren Dascalo took to her Instagram page on Saturday and treated her 880,0000-plus followers to a hot video, one in which she showed off her amazing body.

In the video, Lauren could be seen rocking a white sports bra that had the logo of Bang energy printed on it. The skimpy ensemble allowed Lauren to show off a glimpse of her cleavage while the garment also drew attention toward her flat stomach, sculpted abs, and small waist. She paired the bra with skimpy, pink bikini bottoms that featured ties on the sides and a cutout design.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly featured foundation and a mocha shade of lipstick. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, opted for a brown eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, defined eyebrows.

She swept her blond tresses to one side and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back.

As evident from the video and her sports bra, the video was filmed to promote the American energy drink brand, Bang. The shoot took place in a garden, against the background of some plants and colorful flowers. To pose, Lauren could be seen resting on a white sun lounger.

In the begging of the video, she could be seen reclining on the sun lounger while looking at the camera and striking seductive poses. In the following scene, she could be seen standing and sipping the energy drink from a can. Next, Lauren sat on the lounger with her legs spread apart, she bent forward to show off her cleavage and seductively touched her thighs. Toward the end of the clip, she knelt on the ground, tugged at the panties, ran a finger through her hair, and once against took a sip from the can.

Within eight hours of going live, the video garnered more than 115,000 views, about 4,500 likes, and 180 comments.

“So beautiful and gorgeous! I love your amazing, beautiful abs. So hot!!!” one of her fans commented on the video.

“You are absolutely breathtaking!” another user chimed in.

“Honey, you are a real gem!!” a third admirer remarked.

“That’s what I call perfection. You are super sexy!” a fourth follower wrote.

