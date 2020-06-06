Blac Chyna Sizzles In Red Thong Bodysuit In New Video Selfie

Blac Chyna has been promoting her OnlyFans account on her Instagram page lately, and continued to do so with her newest update. She posted a new video selfie of herself in a bright red thong bodysuit and gave her fans a quick look at her curvy figure.

The reality TV star opted for a matching red wig for her ensemble, and it had a blunt bang cut and long, straight hair that extended towards her waist.

At the beginning of the clip, Blac gazed at her camera with a sultry expression on her face and her lips were parted slightly. Her cleavage was hard to miss as her bodysuit had a low scoop neckline, and her makeup application was also notable. It looked like she wore dark purple liner on her lower lids and mascara, along with glossy light pink lipstick. However, it didn’t seem like she wore any foundation as her freckles were showing.

After playing with pieces of her hair with her right hand, the model panned down and showed off the rest of her figure. She sat on a plush peach-toned seat and sat with her knees apart. She arched her back and her bare derrière was visible along with her large and colorful tattoos on her left leg.

Blac then moved the camera back up to her face and ran her hands through her hair one more time. She then tilted her head to the side as she zoomed into her chin and chest.

Although it didn’t look like she wore any jewelry, her extravagant manicure peeked through and it added an edgy vibe to her look.

The video is proving to be very popular, and it’s already been watched over 17,700 times in the first 15 minutes since it went live. However, it was hard to know what her fans thought of the update since the model disabled the comments section for unknown reasons.

Either way, it’s likely that her post generated a lot of interest in her OnlyFans account, especially as her follower count on the social media platform is over 16.4 million people.

In addition, Blac shared another selfie a couple of days ago, that time a snap of herself sitting on a stairwell. She wore a light-colored robe and showed off her light pink hair. She wore it pulled back into a half ponytail with her luxurious tight curls falling in front of her shoulders. Her makeup application was also striking, and she appeared to rock shimmery pink eyeshadow, very long lashes, a cat-eye, bright blush, and lipstick with tan liner.