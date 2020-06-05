Jade Grobler Sizzles In A Pair Of Tiny Daisy Dukes, A Black Bra & Knee-High Boots

Jade Grobler left little to the imagination as she rocked a tiny little outfit for her latest Instagram post on Friday. The model served up a steamy look for the camera while petting a horse.

In the sexy shot, Jade looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skimpy black bra. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders while exposing her ample cleavage in the process.

She teamed the bra with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that showcased her long, lean legs and curvy hips. She had a black belt wrapped around her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with black knee-high boots, a black sun hat, and a necklace.

Jade stood in front of a large brown horse. She had one hand on the horse’s head and the other resting at her side. She arched her back slightly while beaming a huge smile. In the background of the shot, a second horse and some green foliage could be seen.

Jade had her blond hair covered by her hat. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

She also opted for a minimal makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

Jade’s 980,000-plus followers flocked to the post to click the like button more than 22,000 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“My favorite cowgirl,” one follower wrote.

“Smookn hot sexy beautiful gorgeous gal,” another stated.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a third comment read.

“WOW you are truly a sight to see my dear. You’re a stunning princess with her gorgeous horse in a fairytale land. Love it,” a fourth social media user said.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her flawless figure in racy ensembles online. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and sexy lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade recently dropped the jaws of her loyal followers when she posed in a pink and purple thong bikini at the beach. To date, that snap has reached over 42,000 likes and more than 600 comments.