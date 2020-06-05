Melissa Riso Sizzles In Scandalously Skimpy Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking-hot shot in which she rocked scandalous lingerie. The picture was taken by Studio977, a photographer based in Los Angeles, who she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also tagged makeup artist Angee Garibyan.

Melissa didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be standing at the foot of a large concrete staircase outdoors. Stone bricks stretched up behind her, offering a unique textured backdrop, and some lush greenery appeared to be peeking over the top of the wall.

Half of the staircase was in the shade, while the other had some sunlight shining down, giving the shot interesting lighting. Melissa stood in the middle of it all, flaunting her enviable physique in sexy lingerie.

On top, Melissa wore a bra with nude cups and black trim, giving a tantalizing illusion of the bra being just an outline accentuating Melissa’s ample assets. A strip of floral embellishments stretched across both cups, adding a feminine twist to the ensemble, and the bra showcased her cleavage.

Melissa paired the sexy bra with matching underwear that featured black fabric an the same floral embellishment across her hips. The bottoms had a high-cut silhouette that elongated her legs, and they dipped low in the front to show off plenty of her toned stomach.

Melissa posed with one foot straight and the other bent, with just the ball of her foot making contact with the ground. The pose accentuated her incredible physique, and she placed one hand on her thigh while the other went to the wall behind her.

Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest and back in soft waves, and she gazed off into the distance. Her makeup was flawless, with what looked like a nude hue on her lip and a smoky eye that gave the shot an even sultrier vibe. She also had a few delicate necklaces layered for a little bit of sparkle.

Melissa’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 3,400 likes within just 33 minutes. It also racked up 132 comments from her fans.

“Wow stunning,” one fan wrote.

“No thank you for being the most beautiful person on the planet and letting us all in with these amazing photos,” one follower commented, referencing Melissa’s caption.

“Our pleasure, your bright smile has brought a lot of joy to a lot of us,” another fan added, followed by a series of emoji.

Melissa loves to flaunt her fit physique in lingerie and swimwear. Back in April 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a strapless turquoise bikini top and matching bottoms while she posed poolside amidst lush greenery.