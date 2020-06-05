Fitness Bikini Model Ashley Kaltwasser Shows Off Shapely Backside In Tiny Booty Shorts

Fitness bikini model Ashley Kaltwasser took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, June 4, to post a couple of sexy snaps from her latest photo shoot.

In the photos, the model posed on a set with black metal walls in the background. She sat on a red stool with her back to the camera and her face turned to the side. Ashley stunned in a matching outfit that consisted of a crop top and booty shorts. The white top included two sets of spaghetti straps and ended at the start of her rib cage, teasing a strip of her trim tummy. The bottom half of the top included cream-colored strips of fabric, which matched the pattern on the high waistband of the shorts. The shorts included a pinched design along the backside and two back pockets. They extended to just below her sculpted booty and left the length of her muscular legs exposed.

For footwear, the model chose a pair of black sneakers while wearing her long, dark tresses loose and pulled over to one shoulder to leave her face exposed. Ashley also appeared to have made up her face with winged black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and dark-pink lip gloss. She posed with her legs spread over the stool and her back straight with her arms resting in between her legs. She looked off at a distant point keeping her facial expression neutral.

In the caption of the post, Ashley talked to her one million followers about how exercise can do more than just improve physical well-being. She told them that it also brings her mental clarity and serves as a distraction from negativity. Training allows her time to de-stress and form creative ideas. Ashley ended the caption by asking her followers who else uses exercise for non-physical purposes.

The post engaged the model’s followers in the comments section of the post, earning nearly 450 comments and more than 13,000 likes within the first day. Many Instagram users complimented Ashley on her body and outfit, calling her “hot,” “amazing,” and “gorgeous,” while others responded to her caption. Several fans even called Ashley their hero.

“It helps keep me sane and emotionally balanced as well as healthy and fit!,” one social media user commented.

“You always look so amazing!,” another fan wrote.

“Your so awesome!!! Love all your posts! Your so inspiring!!,” yet one more adoring follower chimed in, adding a fire and clapping hands emoji for emphasis.