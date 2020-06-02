Former ‘RHONY’ Star Kelly Bensimon, 52, Sizzles In Pink String Bikini In West Palm Beach

Kelly Bensimon’s television days may be over for now, but that has not stopped her from making headlines time and time again.

New photos shared by the Daily Mail captured the former The Real Housewives of New York star enjoying a gorgeous day in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Sunshine State lived up to its name, as blue skies could be seen in the background and abundant sunshine fell over her figure. Her small, white dog walked near her side as she strutted her stuff down a sidewalk that was surrounded by grass and trees on one side and sand and the ocean on the other.

Kelly hardly seemed bothered having her photo taken and was all smiles during the outing. The 52-year-old showed off her impressive figure in a bikini that highlighted her bombshell body. The suit boasted a light pink fabric with several polka dots and its halterneck top secured around her back with ties. Another set of strings went from her ribs to the middle of her back. Its tiny triangular cups were spaced far apart and left ample cleavage on display.

The bottoms did just as much showing as her top. Its strings sat right under her hipbones and Kelly wore them in loose bows, with the strings falling to the middle of her thighs. Its low-riding front left her trim abs and tiny midsection on display as well. The reality star went barefoot for her walk but added several accessories in terms of jewelry, including a collection of necklaces that consisted of a gold chained necklace and a shiny gold one that was adorned with rhinestones.

She parted her ombre-dyed locks in the middle and kept a few natural curls throughout the body. Her tresses rested on her shoulder and back. She appeared to be wearing a small amount of makeup that complemented her tanned complexion. Her look seemed to include eyeliner and mascara as well as a nude lip.

A little bit later in the day, Kelly took a stroll around town and grabbed a beverage from Starbucks. She kept things casual and went barefoot for the occasion but rocked a tight pink dress with a plunging neckline. She appeared to be braless underneath the garment and the silhouette of her chest was very much visible in the photo. Its small straps were covered by her hair and left her tanned arms entirely on display for the camera. Kelly also added some accessories, including a wide variety of gold necklaces.