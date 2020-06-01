‘The Hills’ Star Stephanie Pratt Blasted For Tweeting ‘Shoot The Looters’ 14 Years After Shoplifting Arrest

The reality star says her critics have 'confusion' over the words 'looter' and 'protester.'

Stephanie Pratt posted a controversial tweet amid the ongoing protests and looting in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

On Sunday, The Hills: New Beginning star took to Twitter to wrote “Shoot the looters” as she lashed out at people using the tragedy of Floyd’s death as an excuse to destroy towns with looting and fires.

Pratt’s now-deleted tweet came after she asked her social media followers if any of them are sobbing watching their town being burned down. The 34-year-old MTV star also shared a video of new coverage of the damage in Los Angeles and wrote that her “heart breaks” for all of the businesses around the city that have been affected by looters.

My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this pic.twitter.com/PO96Kr6w3i — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) June 1, 2020

In response to Pratt’s tweets, some commenters called her out for her own history with stealing. In 2006, Pratt was arrested for shoplifting $1300 worth of merchandise from a Neiman Marcus store in Hawaii. The reality star was charged with second-degree theft, according to The Mirror. Pratt previously blamed the incident on her drug use at the time.

“Remember when you got arrested for stealing from Neiman Marcus,” one commenter wrote, before calling Pratt a “racist hypocrite.”

“LOOOOOOL come on now Stephanie,” another added. “Did you really tweet this for the world to see knowing you got arrested for looting. That’s wild.”

Others tagged MTV and The Hills to alert the powers-that-be know that “this is how” the show is being represented.

Pratt later took to Twitter to attempt to explain the meaning behind her tweet.

“There’s some confusion between the words looter & protester on the news,” Pratt wrote. “The protesters are trying to make changes & end decades-long police violence, which we ALL WANT– we love them. Looters, however, are a**holes.”

“Says a looter,” one person replied to Pratt. “Clearly it’s only okay when done by a spoiled rich white woman, who woulda guessed.”

Others asked Pratt to explain what the difference is between looting and shoplifting.

Pratt was one of the most polarizing cast members on the original Hills series, as well as last year’s revival. Her estrangement from her brother and co-star Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag was well documented last year, and she also had it out with former friend Audrina Patridge on the rebooted reality show.

Pratt isn’t expected to appear in the upcoming second season of The Hills: New Beginnings. Last summer, the outspoken reality star confirmed that she quit the MTV reality show and moved back to London.