Amanda Cerny Shows Some Skin While Sitting At The Bar In Revealing Black Lingerie

Amanda Cerny turned up the heat on her Instagram page over the weekend with a skin-baring new photo that has proved hard to be ignored.

The image was shared to the 28-year-old’s page on Sunday and captured her sitting in a brown leather chair in front of an ornate bar. She crossed one leg over the other and held a copper Moscow Mule mug in her hand while gazing off into the distance with an intense stare. Behind her, her boyfriend, Johannes Bartl, went shirtless while shaking up a drink, which Amanda noted in the caption of the post was much needed.

Rather than jeans and a top or even a skimpy dress, Amanda took her trip to the bar to the next level by slipping into a revealing set of black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. She sported an underwire-style bra with thin straps and a low neckline that left her decolletage bare and ample cleavage well on display. Two cut-outs fell along the edge of both cups as well, offering another teasing glimpse of her voluptuous chest to give her look even more of a sensual vibe.

The matching panties that Amanda wore were nearly out of sight, though it was obvious that the undergarment was just as risque. The piece appeared to boast a cheeky cut that showed off a peek at her derriere, while its high-cut design left her lean legs and curves exposed in their entirety. Fans could also get a glimpse of how its waistband sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Amanda did not add any jewelry to the scanty ensemble, though she did have a pair of round sunglasses perched on top of her head. She tied her brunette tresses up in a messy top knot and opted for a full face of makeup as well. The application was simple, appearing to include only a nude lipstick, blush, and mascara that highlighted her striking facial features while also letting her gorgeous natural beauty shine.

Many of Amanda’s 26.1 million followers seemed enamored with the racy snap, with over one million of them hitting the “like” button during its first 24 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well.

“Your body is goals girl,” one person wrote.

“Looking stunning,” quipped another follower.

“Omg those abs…wow,” a third admirer remarked.

“This photo is epic,” added a fourth fan.

Amanda is hardly shy about showing off her incredible figure on her Instagram page. She recently delighted her followers with another snap that saw her rocking a neon pink bikini while playing outside with a hose. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 1.1 million likes and 5,000-plus comments to date.