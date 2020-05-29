Cindy Prado Rocks A Skimpy Swimsuit While Posing On A Paddleboard In Miami

In her latest Instagram post, Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a massive update that showed her rocking a skimpy bikini while out on the water. The snaps were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

Cindy wore a swimsuit from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. In the first snap, Cindy was perched on a paddleboard with wood tones as well as aqua, white and green details, and she leaned back as she braced her weight on her hands. A paddle was positioned in the board next to her, and she showed off her curves in the camoflauge-print swimwear.

The bikini top featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and a unique two-part bodice. The top reached all the way to her belly button, accentuating her slim waist, and had large cut-outs that exposed more skin. She paired the top with matching bottoms crafted from the same fabric.

The bottoms dipped low in the front, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed, and the straps stretched high over her hips for a style that elongated her legs.

Cindy’s hair was damp, as though she had been in the water, and tumbled down her chest and back in a tousled style. Cindy didn’t appear to have put on much makeup, if any at all, for her outdoor adventure.

In the second snap, she raised the oar triumphantly above her head, and in the third, she had returned to lounging on the board. The fifth picture showed Cindy with her head tilted back as she enjoyed the sun on her face. She dipped her feet into the water as she relished the warm weather.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of Cindy’s sizzling curves, and the post racked up over 12,300 likes within just one hour. It also received 139 comments from her eager fans.

“You look pretty in this picture today @cindyprado!! Picture #1 is my favorite,” one fan commented.

“Stunning!” another fan said simply, followed by a string of blue heart emoji.

“Oh my goodness gracious i have a crush on u,” one follower admitted.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth follower added.

Cindy has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken at home on her stunning balcony. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sexy update in which she rocked a bold bikini while she did a workout on her balcony and sipped an energy drink.