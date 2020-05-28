Britney Spears’ Sons Have Reportedly ‘Been With Their Dad For Most Of Quarantine’

Kevin Ferderline reportedly also asked Britney to quarantine for two weeks before she could see their sons amid the pandemic.

Britney Spears reportedly spent a good chunk of time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic away from her children after they locked down with their dad, Kevin Ferderline. According to a new report from Us Weekly, 14-year-old Sean Preston and 13-year-old Jayden James have both been quarantined with the former backup dancer over the past couple of months, while Kevin allegedly urged Britney to self-isolate before she was allowed spend any time with their boys.

The site claimed that “the boys have been with their dad for most of quarantine” and alleged that Kevin told Britney that she must lock down and not head outside for two weeks so that she could safely see their boys, something the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer happily complied with.

“Britney had no problem with Kevin’s request and understood why he asked,” the insider claimed, though they didn’t reveal exactly how much time the star has spent with her two boys over the past couple of months since a lockdown was imposed on much of the world back in March to prevent the spread of the virus.

The star notably hasn’t shared any content with her sons on social media recently, but has posted several photos and videos with her boyfriend of around four years, model Sam Asghari. She previously confirmed on Instagram that they did not start off the lockdown period together and admitted that she actually thought she’d lost weight because she missed him so much during their time apart.

As for what Britney has been doing while at home amid the outbreak, the source shared that the pop star has done a lot of exercise to keep her body in tip top shape.

“Britney is keeping up with her workouts and listening to a lot of music and watching a lot of movies to pass the time when they are not doing family activities,” an insider said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Britney headed to her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, where she spent about two weeks with her family, including her parents and siblings, but not her two sons. A source told Us Weekly that the Spears family had been “enjoying [a] fun, relaxing downtime together.”

Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears confirmed that they had been locked down together in a recent interview. She joked that, although the entire Spears clan had enjoyed their time together, they’d also driven one another “insane.”

“[Britney] has her children and all that stuff and her home, so she went back to Los Angeles just a couple weeks ago,” the actress and singer told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month as she remained in Louisiana.