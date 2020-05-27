Fitness Model Casi Davis Strikes Sultry Poses In Skimpy Monokini

Casi Davis showed her incredible moves — and body — to her 1.3 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, May 27, with a new update that showed her in different interesting poses while sporting a skimpy monokini.

The picture was a collage that included four small shots of the fitness model in a white setting as she struck different poses that showcased different angles of her figure, while also highlighting Davis’s flexibility.

In all of them, she rocked a dark blue monokini that included a skimpy bra. It had a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off quite a bit of her cleavage. Its medium-sized straps went over her shoulders, creating a squared cut in the front. The top attached to the bottoms via a similar strap, which ran straight down Davis’s stomach. The lower part had a V-shaped waistband, whose sides Davis wore high on her body, baring her hips. To complete the sultry look, its back was cut into a thong, putting her booty on display. Davis teamed her bathing suit with a pair of baby blue high-heeled shoes.

Davis wore her blond hair parted in the middle and styled down in curls. She allowed her voluminous hair to fall around her head and shoulders, adding movement to the photos. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, which seemingly included foundation, bronzer, black liner, mascara and nude lipstick.

The photo racked up more than 11,000 likes and upwards of 110 comments in under an hour of going live. Many of her fans used the occasion to comment on Davis’s latest YouTube video, which she uploaded earlier today.

“Haha I can hear the ‘welcome back to my channel’ then applause [clapping hands emoji] ps I love your workout videos!” one of her fans noted.

“Your YouTube video today…. guuuuuurlllll,” replied another one.

Many others simply took to the comments section to express their admiration for Davis’s beauty.

“God bless u girl cus ur Gorgeous,” said one user.

“I swear you are the Most Beautiful and most Desired Queen in the World,” raved a fourth fan.

Davis recently stunned her followers once again with a racy video that showed her frolicking in the ocean in a racy bikini, as previously written by The Inquisitr. She was captured from behind wearing a thong, which put her toned booty front and center. The video began with Davis submerged in the water. She then stood up in slow motion. The water ran off her body as she did so and pushed downwards as Davis squeezed it from her long blond hair.