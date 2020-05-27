MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shakes Her Booty In Sexy Workout Clip

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda shared a spicy video from a recent trip to the gym on her Instagram page. She was filmed in a tiny top and tight leggings, and protective training gear as she danced along to a song and shook her booty while tossing in some kicks and punches.

The 21-year-old has shared several training clips with her followers during the stay-at-home order, and with facilities opening in her area she was able to post a gym clip. Loureda not only showed off her fit figure, but put her striking skills on display in the post that featured the song “Ice Me Out” by Kash Doll.

The Bellator competitor wore a tiny lavender-colored workout top along with a pair of tight black leggings that came up over her navel. She also sported a pair of red half-finger MMA gloves on her hands, shin guards on her legs, and a mouth guard. The Tae Kwon Do expert had her hair down and curly for the post.

Loureda’s clip started with her in a fighting stance, but she quickly started dancing along with the lyrics to the Kash Doll track. The Miami, Florida native lifted her hands above her head and shook her left then right thigh along with the bass-thumping music. After shaking her hips, the fighter delivered a series of combination punches and then a high kick to the camera. Loureda then turned her back to the lens and suggestively shook her curvy backside side-to-side just as the video ended. She included a caption with a lyric from the hit song.

Many of the flyweight fighter’s 236,000 followers flocked to the sultry workout vid, and more than 9,700 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. Loureda received over 230 comments in just over an hour after the video was posted. Female UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, left a series of cry-laughing emoji, and fighter Pearl Gonzalez left a fist emoji in the replies.

“There is no limit to your charisma, I expect to see you in the top of women MMA,” an adoring fan commented.

“The guy in the back doesn’t know what he’s missing,” another jokingly added.

Not all of Loureda’s followers were impressed with the clip.

“This girl is 2 full of herself lol,” an Instagram user wrote.

“You went to the gym to do tik toks?” another asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Loureda looked stunning in a patriotic red, white and blue bikini she wore for Memorial Day.