Eva Marie Shows Off Shocking New Hair Color In Latest Instagram Post

Natalie “Eva Marie” Coyle shocked her fans when she recently took to Instagram. The former WWE wrestler surprised her fans when she showed off her new hair color. This time around, the athlete is rocking a fabulous new pink hairstyle.

Those who follow the model know that she has been contemplating a change in her look for a while. She even asked her fans for their input on what color they think she should try. Many of her WWE fans loved the flaming red hair that she used to rock in the ring, while others loved the more recent purple tresses. But Eva Marie blew their mind when she chose a flamboyant pink mane instead.

The athlete took to social media in the early hours of Wednesday morning to show off her new hairdo. She looked spectacular in the pink locks that framed her face. In her caption, she revealed that the official colors were “ruby red and fruit punch” and her fans loved it. She wore her hair in a middle-part and allowed it to cascade down her shoulders and back in loose, soft waves.

Eva Marie seemed to have also been wearing some makeup and highlighted her eyes and lips. She also wore a necklace with a pendant that dangled on her chest.

The former wrestler wore a pink tank top, to go with her hair, and flaunted her amazing figure. The plunging neckline of the top allowed her to show off her massive cleavage and sun-kissed skin.

The social media influencer posed against a lilac wall. She narrowed her eyes and slightly parted her lips for a provocative expression. She also folded her arms beneath her bust in a businesslike fashion.

Eva Marie has a considerable following of over 4.4 million people who regularly check in on her latest antics. Even though the image only went live seven hours ago, it instantly drew in her fans and followers. In fact, over 36,000 people have already liked the photo and many complimented her in the comments section.

In her caption, Eva Marie asked her fans for a new hashtag since they came up with #AllRedEverything and #PurpleReign. Her followers complied and inundated her with suggestions including #PinkPassion and #PinkPanther.

As for the color, her fans raved about the pink.

“This is my favorite one yet,” one fan gushed.

“Omg! That looks stunning on you!” another follower claimed.

A third Instagram user was confused about how Eva Marie seems to rock every hairstyle she comes up with.

“How does she pull off every hair color? I don’t get it,” she teased.