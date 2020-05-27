Jennifer Lopez Gets Soaking Wet In The Rain In An All-White Outfit

J-Lo jumped into a swimming pool in a video shared by A-Rod as her clothes turned skintight and see through.

Jennifer Lopez got soaking wet in a new video shared to Instagram by her fiance Alex Rodriguez as she ran around their back yard in the rain. J-Lo appeared to have the time of her life in the sweet clip posted to social media on May 26 which showed her prancing around in the pouring rain before she jumped into a swimming pool — all while fully clothed in an all-white look that quickly became skintight.

The video began as Jennifer stood with both of her arms stretched out either side of her. She was already drenched with her dark hair slicked back away from her face with rain water.

The 50-year-old mom of two rocked a white tank top, which showed off her uber toned arms, and a pair of long white pants which were so wet they’d turned almost see-through and clung to her flawless curves.

A-Rod appeared to film the moment, which was set to the sound of the Dirty Dancing classic “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” He asked J-Lo from behind the camera, “Are you jumping in the pool?”

The video then cut to a shot of the “Waiting For Tonight” singer directly in front of her husband to be. The barefoot superstar looked back and took several steps along the grass towards the swimming pool in front of her.

“You won’t jump in the pool,” Alex told her as J-Lo then began to run towards the water.

She then made it pretty clear that she was determined to take the leap, as A-Rod shouted, “Oh my god!”

Jennifer — who admitted this week that she was left “a little heartbroken” about having to postpone their wedding due to the ongoing pandemic — took a big running jump, while Alex let out a “Woah!” when she landed in the water.

The video appeared to be shot at their home in Miami, Florida, where J-Lo and A-Rod have been spending time with their children (Jennifer shares twins with Marc Anthony and Alex is dad to two daughters with Cynthia Scurtis) amid the ongoing pandemic.

A-Rod previously shared a look at the yard in a video that showed the group taking part in an Easter egg hunt last month.

In the caption of his latest video, which has been viewed over 1.2 million times, the retired athlete shared an inspiring message.

He told his 3.8 million followers that life is “about learning to dance in the rain” instead of waiting for storms to pass over. He also encouraged fans to tune in to J-Lo’s hit show World of Dance, which returned to NBC last night (May 26).

Fans clearly loved the glimpse at Jennifer letting go of her inhibitions in the rain.

“She is so beautiful! That’s [totally] true! Love you two and all the [family]!” one person commented.

“What a Legend,” another said of the star.

“She is an incredible and very special human being,” a third person wrote.