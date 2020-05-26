Aylen Alvarez Takes A Dip In The Hot Tub In A Peach Bikini

Aylen Alvarez looked hotter than ever in the most recent addition to her Instagram feed. The model was snapped taking a dip in a hot tub while rocking a skimpy bikini and saying “hola” to her fans.

The Cuban bombshell was snapped standing knee-deep in the water with a gorgeous view of the pool just a short distance behind her. A rock wall acted as a divider between the two spaces, and Aylen rested one of her hands on top of a rock while tucking some of her damp, dark hair behind her ear with the other. She popped her hips out slightly to the side to accentuate her hourglass figure and gave the camera a soft smile as she gazed at the lens with an alluring gaze.

As a Fashion Nova ambassador, it should come as no surprise that Aylen was clad in a scanty bikini from the brand to enjoy her relaxing day in the water. She indicated in the caption that she was rocking the “Got You Twisted 2 Piece T Shirt Bikini” in peach, which — judging by the reaction of her fans — certainly seemed to be an excellent choice. The set included a cropped top with a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. A unique twist design fell in the middle of her chest to draw further attention to her voluptuous assets.

The matching bottoms appeared to be a Brazilian cut that did nothing but favors for Aylen’s dangerous curves. The garment’s high-cut legs left her bronzed hips and sculpted thighs almost completely exposed, while its thick waistband highlighted her flat midsection and abs.

Aylen did not add any accessories to her barely there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible figure. She did, however, get dolled up with a touch of makeup that stayed intact despite her appearing to have already gone for a swim. The application looked to include a red-orange lipstick, shimmering highlighter, full eyebrows, and mascara.

The model’s 3.8 million followers were hardly shy about showing some love for the steamy bikini shot, with more than 40,000 of them hitting the “like” button in just 14 hours. The share also drew hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You are absolutely gorgeous babe,” one person wrote.

“That color looks great on you,” quipped another fan.

“Young lady I don’t know if any man has ever told you this but you are perfect,” a third follower commented.

“Ok you’re unbelievably amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Aylen’s Instagram posts always seem to fare well with her devoted fans. She recently showcased her buxom physique in a form-fitting floral dress. That snap was a huge hit, racking up over 44,000 likes and 557 comments to date.