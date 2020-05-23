Henry Winkler, 74, Is Unrecognizable With Bushy White Beard As He Shows Off Famous ‘Happy Days’ Jacket

The actor surprised fans with his white beard and an iconic coat collection.

Henry Winkler was unrecognizable during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 74-year-old actor, who shot to fame on the 1970s TV series, Happy Days, sported a bushy white beard as he appeared on the late-night talk show from his home.

While fans are used to seeing Winkler with longish hair and a clean-shaven face, the actor told Fallon he regularly grows beards during filming hiatuses and that he even had one before he starred in Happy Days. Winkler said his wife, Stacey, likes him with a beard, but the look was a surprise to fans who have never seen him with facial hair.

Winkler then thrilled Fallon as he showed off a collection of some of his most memorable jackets.

“I’m a hoarder,” Winkler said. “I have my life in jackets.”

Winkler first pulled out an embellished black leather jacket that he wore in the movie The Lords of Flatbush. The actor played Brooklyn teen Butchey Weinstein in the 1974 coming of age film. Winkler told Fallon he’s not sure if he was given the jacket to keep or if he stole it, but he noted that nearly 50 years later it probably doesn’t matter.

Winkler then dusted off an even more iconic wardrobe piece: The famous leather jacket he wore on Happy Days, the breakout ABC sitcom he starred in from 1974 to 1984. The role of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzareli scored Winkler two Golden Globe Awards and several Emmy nods.

The Happy Days star told Fallon the jacket he has in his possession is one of five original Fonzie jackets that were kept under lock and key back in the day.

The actor also gave Fallon a peek at a sports coat he wore in the movie Night Shift as well as a jacket he bought the first time he met his wife in the 1970s.

In comments on The Tonight Show’s YouTube post of the interview, fans reacted to Winkler’s coat collection as well as his surprising white beard look.

“I never would’ve thought, but Henry Winkler looks good with the beard and his hair grown out like that.,” one fan wrote. “Also seems like a great guy!”

“I’ve never seen Henry Winkler with a beard but he has a beard here and what a beard he has!” another added. “Reminds me of the late, great Kenny Rogers or Kenny Loggins!”

“Imagine…Fonzie really was the original Hipster, the hidden beard lol,” a third fan chimed in.

Although he is rarely shown with facial hair onscreen, longtime fans know that Winkler has had an on-and-off beard for more than 50 years. In 2018, Winkler took to Twitter to share his first headshot that was taken in 1969. In comments to the post, some followers said he looked like a BeeGee or someone auditioning for a Cat Stevens cover band.