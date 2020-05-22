Rachael Ray Thanks Fans For ‘Love & Support’ After Loss Of Beloved Dog Isaboo

Rachael Ray took to Twitter to thank fans for their “love and support” after the loss of her beloved dog Isaboo. The Rachael Ray Show host and Food Network personality shared that Isaboo passed peacefully at the home Rachael shares with husband John Cusimano in the Adirondack Mountains of New York State on May 21. The couple had been sheltering in place at the residence since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet Rachael expressed her thanks for the care shown towards her family after she revealed the couple had lost their fur baby.

Thank you for the love and support. We feel like we have a family bigger then our zip code. Isaboo passed well and her soul must be overflowing with all the positive energy sent to her ???????????? — rachael ray (@rachaelray) May 21, 2020

Fans continued to flood social media with well-wishes toward the couple during this difficult period in their lives. Both Rachael and John regarded the Pitbull rescue as their own child.

“So sorry to hear of your loss, it is never easy to lose one of our best friends but know how lucky she was to have had your love!” said one Twitter follower of the television personality.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Ma Ma. May she feel at peace beyond the rainbow bridge, anxiously waiting for you to be with her once more,” stated a second fan.

“Isaboo was so fortunate to have such a loving family,” remarked a third social media user, who applauded the couple for the love they had shown to Isaboo throughout the years.

“Such a beautiful note from you and I love the idea of Isaboo being overwhelmed with all the positive energy. Does my soul good to think of this,” said a fourth fan.

Rachael had worked extensively throughout the years with the North Shore Animal League in their efforts to rescue animals and place them in forever homes. The organization posted a photo of Rachael and her beloved girl, sharing their condolences.

In an Instagram post where she shared the heartbreaking news, Rachael shared a series of images of her dog along with a series of statements honoring how much love Isaboo brought the couple during the years she was part of their family. She also shared that once she is ready to open her heart to another dog, she and John will again rescue an animal and shower them with love as they did with Isaboo and her previous dog, another Pitbull named Boo.

Just one month ago, Rachael announced her plan to donate $4 million to COVID-19 relief projects for both animals and humans through The Rachael Ray Foundation and her Yum-o! Organization. In a statement on her foundation’s website, it was revealed that half of the funds donated will that will go to animal welfare organizations, including the North Shore Animal League, Best Friends Animal Society and Lost Our Home Rescue and the other half will be assigned to food and nutritional programs for kids and families such as Feeding America, Share our Strength, World Central Kitchen, and City Harvest to name a few.