Veronica Bielik Shows Off Her Slender Waist And Ample Cleavage In New Instagram Post

Polish model Veronica Bielik took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a set of new snaps to wow her 2.8 million followers.

In the pics, the 26-year-old model could be seen rocking a sexy white bralette that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. As a result, she showed off ample cleavage to tease her fans. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to put her bare midsection on full display.

To infuse style and sexiness, she teamed the sexy top with a pair of dark-blue jeans that perfectly accentuated her hourglass shape.

In terms of her beauty looks, she appeared to have applied some foundation, opted for a brown shade of lipstick, lined eyes, and some mascara. She apparently finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. Finally, she wore her blond tresses in soft waves and cascaded them over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in her hometown of Warsaw, Poland. For the photoshoot, Veronica could be seen standing in her kitchen, right next to a white table. Although the background was slightly blurred to put the model in focus, a kitchen range and a refrigerator could be seen in the background.

Veronica added a caption in Polish, and according to a Google translation, she informed her fans that her post was an endorsement for the Polish cosmetic brand, Wibo. A large box from the company containing cosmetics could also be seen lying on the table in front of her. In the end, she asked her fans to go to the stores and buy the new range at a discounted price until May 31.

She shared two of her pictures from the photoshoot. In the first one, Veronica could be seen standing straight. She tilted her head toward the left side, gazed at the camera, and flashed an ear-to-ear smile. In the second pic, she struck a side pose, puckered her lips, and looked at the camera.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snap amassed 46,000-plus likes. Moreover, her admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 600 comments to praise her beautiful face and sexy figure.

“You’re such an amazing, beautiful and mesmerizing woman! You will always be my favorite,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are pure love,” another user chimed in.

“Veronica, you surely have the most beautiful smile in the world. I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

