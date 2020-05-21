Laurence Bédard Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

On Thursday, May 21, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old sitting on a gray velvet couch in front of a marble-tiled wall. She crossed her legs and hunched her shoulders, as she placed her hands on the furniture. Laurence gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The tattooed model flaunted her fantastic figure in an off-white, cold shoulder mini dress adorned with faux pearls from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The ensemble put her curvaceous hips and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the look with a delicate necklace and a pair of black ankle-strap heels.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her hair in a sleek side part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied the photo was taken at an earlier date by stating that she wants to wear fancy clothing again. Lauren, who is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, also provided advertisement for the company.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 35,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“I have never seen someone so perfect in my life,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You look absolutely amazing and always sexy,” added a different devotee.

“The reason the word mesmerizing was ever made up! Goddess!” remarked another follower.

“Wow you are looking perfect so beautiful babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a red-and-black lace bralette. That post has been liked over 70,000 times since it was shared.