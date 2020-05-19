Gwen Singer Stuns In A Plunging White Dress: ‘I Feel Sexiest On A Good Hair Day’

Gwen Singer looked hotter than ever as she posed in a very revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday afternoon. The model showed some skin while revealing she felt her sexiest when she was having a good hair day.

In the racy snap, Gwen went full bombshell wearing a plunging white wrap dress. The garment boasted long sleeves and a very low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

The outfit was tied around her tiny waist and clung to her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

Gwen stood in front of a white wall with one knee bent. She had one hand hanging at her side while the other reached out to grab a nearby pole. She also gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Her long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part. She styled the strands in voluminous curls that brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also stunned in with a glam makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow on her lids and sculpted brows.

She seemed to accentuate her facial features by wearing pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the post. The snap garnered more than 7,800 likes in less than an hour after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comment section to leave over 220 messages.

“On you, I like long and wavy or long and curly. In fact I just love long hair. Stunning photo. I like any caption you write because it means you think about things and take the time to write something, and not just post your sexy photos,” one follower wrote.

“I LOVE THIS SHOT. UGH & I’m obsessed with your natural hair my baabee,” another remarked.

“True happiness is getting to see your new insanely gorgeous and lit posts,” a third comment read.

“Stunning! You’re one gorgeous woman,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen delighted her fans earlier this week when she posed in a wine-colored bodysuit that flaunted her curves on the beach. To date, that snap has racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 640 comments.