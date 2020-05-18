Christina Milian Slays In Mocha-Colored Lingerie From Savage X Fenty

In her latest Instagram post, actress and singer Christina Milian tantalized her 6.3 million Instagram followers by flaunting her curves in a sexy set from Savage X Fenty. As Christina indicated in the caption of the post, she is an ambassador with the brand, and selected a breathtaking set that looked stunning on her voluptuous physique.

Christina didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the snaps were taken, but she seemed to be lounging on a rug in front of a modern gray couch at home. The bra she wore was a deep, rich mocha hue that looked stunning against her skin, and showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin bra straps stretched over her shoulder and she posed with one leg raised, obscuring her stomach but accentuating her curvaceous thighs.

Her long curly locks tumbled down her back and chest and she placed one hand on her thigh while the other was tangled in her curls. Christina kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings, and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any at all. She stared right at the camera with the seductive expression, looking naturally gorgeous.

She switched up her pose a bit in the second snap, moving so that she had one arm resting on the seat of the couch behind her. The rug beneath her featured warm tones of mustard yellow and burgundy, although Christina’s curves remained the focal point of the shot. Her pose still obscured most of her underwear, but fans could see a glimpse of the strap stretched high over her hip, suggesting that the lingerie set was a matching one. She kept her gaze fixed on the camera as she posed in a way that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

Christina’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snaps, and the post racked up over 78,100 likes within just 46 minutes, including a like from fellow singer Adrienne Bailon. The post also received 1,104 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“That’s more like it! Wow,” one fan commented.

“Queen,” one follower said simply, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Like no other! And still the hottest,” another fan added, followed by a duo of flame emoji to emphasize his point.

“Ooh yes that color,” another said, loving the gorgeous hue on Christina.

Her latest post wasn’t the first time Christina has thrilled her followers by showing off her curves in a Savage X Fenty look. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina wore a bold pink set from the brand while she got cooking in the kitchen. She rocked a sexy bralette that exposed a serious amount of cleavage, and longer matching bottoms for a steamy yet casual at-home ensemble.