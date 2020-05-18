‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In Black Bra & Panties

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward took to Instagram to share some exciting news with her followers. For the accompanying image, she wore a simple, sexy bra and panties set, which her fans loved.

In the image, Maitland held an adult toy for men, and she sat on the edge of a bed made up with white linens that featured several pillows next to the darker headboard, and a black side table with a matching lamp flanked the sleeping space. The model had her legs spread apart, and she wore a black pushup bra that showcased her ample cleavage and featured three gold rings on each strap. She paired the support garment with simple black panties that rode low on her hips, revealing her trim midsection. To finish the look, the actress wore pointy-toe black high heels, which showed off her toned legs.

Maitland wore her long red hair styled with a side part, and it flowed in gentle curls over one shoulder and down her back. It appeared as if she has frosted eye shadow on her eyelids with eyeliner and mascara, and her cheeks seemed slightly blushed while her full lips looked nude. The adult film star had her eyes closed as she turned her head to the side. A red manicure completed the actress’s ensemble.

In the caption, Maitland revealed that she had two new adult toy products coming out in one week, and she advised her followers to save the date. People seemed to appreciate the actress’s post, and nearly 30,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button. Plus, at least 260 accounts took the time to leave a message for the star. Flame emoji peppered the replies, indicating that many people found the picture and its news hot.

“I loved you as a kid, and now I love you as an adult,” remarked one fan.

“God, I hope they don’t get delayed to coronavirus,” a second devotee worried.

“Mmm Maitland, you have a gorgilicious body that has all the right curvalicious curves in all the right yummilicious places. Have fun, and be safe, beautiful. Enjoy what’s left of your week,” wrote a third fan who included many heart, rose, and flame emoji.

“Good luck with your launch. Hope its a HUGE success,” a fourth follower wished.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Maitland wowed her fans in a sexy outfit while asking about a shower buddy, and she promised them a special treat in their direct messages if they replied to her post.