Kindly Myers Looks Smoking Hot In Lingerie Throwback Snap: ‘Feels Like Forever Ago’

Kindly Myers went back into the archives when curating her latest Instagram upload, which included a stunning photo from her feature in PlayboySlovakia. The model took to her account on Monday morning to share the throwback shot with her 1.9 million followers.

Kindly sat on the arm of a mahogany brown leather chair against a red-and-gold patterned in the racy snap. She had her knees bent up toward her torso as she gazed at the camera with her head tilted slightly back so her long, platinum tresses would cascade down behind her.

The blond bombshell naturally went scantily-clad for the sizzling photoshoot in a set of smoking hot lingerie that showed plenty of skin. Her look included a patterned black-and-white bra from Victoria’s Secret with a mesh overlay that was adorned in red and pink sequins for a bit of glitz and glam. Its thin black straps showcased Kindly’s toned arms and shoulders, while its deep neckline left an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

Kindly appeared to be sporting a pair of matching panties as well, which boasted a daringly cheeky cut that teased a glimpse of her bodacious booty. Its waistband had a frilly lace hem that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection. She also rocked a garter belt with several black straps that fell over her curvy hips and drew attention to her toned thighs.

The model kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a thin chain necklace and a dainty navel ring. She also rocked a simple makeup look to highlight her striking features. The application looked to include a light pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara.

There was no indication as to when the photoshoot for the scandalous publication took place, though Kindly did note in the caption of the upload that it felt “like forever ago.” No matter when it was taken, it certainly seemed to age well with the model’s fans, who awarded the snap over 5,000 likes after just one hour of it going live to her page. It has drawn dozens of comments and compliments as well.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kindly was “incredibly gorgeous.”

“You haven’t changed,” a third follower remarked.

“Best playmate ever,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Kindly has been flooding her Instagram page with images from past photoshoots recently. Over the weekend, she shared a steamy, poolside shot that saw her showing off her curvaceous figure in a crocheted teal bikini. The upload proved to be a major hit as well, racking up more than 16,000 likes and 249 comments to date.