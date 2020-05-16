Tahlia Hall Sunbathes In A Black String Bikini: ‘Can Every Day Be Like Today’

Tahlia Hall went scantily clad in her latest Instagram snap on Friday night. The model showcased her hourglass curves while enjoying a day in the sun.

In the sexy snap, Tahlia looked hotter than ever as she rocked a black string bikini. The skimpy top fastened behind her neck and around her back while flashing her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. They also put a spotlight on her long, lean legs. Tahlia’s flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a bangle bracelet around her wrist.

She laid on what appeared to be the deck of a boat as she covered her face with her hands and soaked up some sun. She had her knees bent and her arms raised to her head while wearing a relaxed expression.

Tahlia wore her long, blond hair in straight strands. She had her locks sprawled out around her head as she lounged.

She also appeared to rock a full face of makeup in the shot. The application looked to include pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also seemed to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She completed her face with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Tahlia’s 529,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button on the photo more than 25,000 times within the first 12 hours after it went live on the platform. Admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 330 remarks about the snap.

“Awh your absolutely gorgeous honey,” one follower gushed.

“You are magnificently beautiful!!” declared another.

“You’re a goddess!!!” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re absolutely terrific,” a fourth person commented.

The model has proven that she’s not shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in racy little outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently drew attention from her followers when she wore a similar black string bikini as she lounged on the beach in front of the ocean. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has reeled in more than 34,000 likes and over 580 comments.