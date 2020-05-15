Jessica Sunok Spills Out Of A Minuscule Red Bikini On Instagram

American social media model Jessica Sunok shared a hot bikini snap on her Instagram page Saturday and completely mesmerized her fans.

In the picture, which was a selfie, Jessica could be seen rocking a barely-there red bikini. Her triangular bikini top plunged all the way down to a string that stretched across her chest with two more strings that she tied around her neck.

The tiny piece of garment struggled to contain Jessica’s assets, thus allowing her to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of side boob. She paired the sexy top with equally skimpy bikini bottoms that made it hard to miss her toned thighs and taut stomach.

In terms of her beauty looks, she kept it very simple and sported minimal makeup. She appeared to have worn a nude lipstick, opted for well-defined eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara apparently applied over false eyelashes. She decided not to conceal the freckles on her nose and cheeks which rendered her a very cute look.

In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings. She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft, romantic waves, swept them to one side, and cascaded them over her shoulder.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Hollywood. For the pic, Jessica could be seen sitting on what appeared to be a sun lounger. She slightly tilted her head, gazed right at the camera, and flashed a soft smile to strike a pose.

Within less than an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 7,000 likes. What’s more, Jessica’s most ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted above a hundred messages to praise her sexy figure and her innocent features.

“Omg, I loveeeeee your freckles. So cute,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow!!! You’re absolutely stunning,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You are just so very amazing, beautiful, and perfect!!” a third admirer remarked.

“My God, I love everything about you, especially your beautiful smile and your pretty eyes,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Kiwi model Lily Adrianne and Lynnie Marie.

Jessica often wows her IG followers with her sexy snaps. Not too long ago, she shared yet another skin-baring snap in which she was featured rocking black lace lingerie that enabled her to flaunt ample cleavage, as well as a glimpse of her nipples. She combined her lingerie set with a pair of high-heeled back sandals to ramp up the glam.