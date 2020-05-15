Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Tight Workout Gear

In her latest Instagram post, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste flaunted her fit physique in a tight workout ensemble with two adorable dogs by her side. As the geotag indicated, the pictures were captured in Holmby Park, a public park in Los Angeles, California.

The outfit she wore was from the brand Koral, an activewear company that crafts ethically-made garments, according to their Instagram bio. Arianny tagged the brand in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in finding the outfit themselves.

Arianny rocked a sports bra in a dark leopard print. The bra had a scooped neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, although Arianny’s pose meant that not much was visible in the pictures themselves. Her sculpted arms were on full display, and there were several inches of her toned stomach visible as well.

Arianny paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted bottoms in the same print. The leggings clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her fit physique, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and some mixed metal bracelets. Two dogs in harnesses sat in front of her, and she wore her long brunette locks down in an effortless style. In the first shot, Arianny had her eyes closed as she turned her face towards the sunshine, basking in the sun’s rays.

For the second snap, she altered her pose just slightly, gazing off into the distance while placing one hand on her shin and the other beside her on the ground. She flashed a smile in that shot as well, and appeared to be enjoying the time spent outdoors with her two four-legged friends.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the two sexy snaps, and the post racked up over 15,600 likes within just 13 hours, including a like from blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas. The post also received 198 comments within the same time span from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower Arianny with compliments.

“Shining brighter than ever before,” one fan commented.

“Love this cute set! And those pups,” another follower added.

“Stop!! Perfection,” one fan said, captivated by Arianny’s beauty.

“You’re such an inspiration to everybody, I’m in love,” another follower commented.

Arianny has been staying active even during quarantine, and has been sharing several snaps with her eager followers in which she shows off her curves in tight workout gear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny posed at her Beverly Hills home in a sizzling pale pink workout ensemble. She flaunted some serious cleavage and under boob in the revealing top, and paired it with high-waisted leggings and what appeared to be a nude lip gloss for a stunning look.