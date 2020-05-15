Rosa Acosta Goes Full Bombshell In An Ultra-Revealing, Animal-Print Mini Dress

Fitness model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta put on a provocative display in yesterday’s Instagram upload, flaunting her bombshell curves in a skintight mini dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. Snapped against a colorful background depicting lush vegetation, the Dominican beauty gave off sweltering jungle vibes in a snakeskin-print number that flashed a copious amount of skin.

The daring bodycon dress exposed much of her toned body not only thanks to its thigh-skimming hemline, but its one-shoulder design and outrageous, hip-high slit as well. In addition, a pair of massive cut outs gashed across the midsection, baring a good portion of her abdomen, hip, and tummy. Two big metal rings closed the large gaps in the fabric, joining together the front and back of the dress. The details sported a faded gold color that harmonized with the palette of the outfit, which caught the eye with bold shades of burnt orange, silver, black, and gray.

Rosa didn’t appear to be wearing any underwear, depending solely on the snug bodice to provide support for her buxom chest. Likewise, her bare hip suggested she had gone commando for the sexy look.

The dress was from the brand CosaMia — for which Rosa has famously designed an active-wear collection — and seemed perfectly tailored to her bodacious, hourglass frame. The number featured a single fitted sleeve, which highlighted her slender arm, and boasted a revealing diagonal neckline that showed a tantalizing glimpse of her busty assets. The pointed hemline grazed her knees, offering a great view of her legs. The nearly full-body shot put her well-defined, muscular pins on display, although little could take away the attention from her curves.

Rosa accessorized with a chic stiletto manicure, showing off her long nails as she lifted up one hand to shoulder level, seemingly clasping a lock of hair in between her fingers. She held her other hand down alongside her body, turning her palm upwards in an elegant gesture that drew the eye to her flat French tips.

The model was all dolled-up for the shot, opting for a face-full of makeup that appeared to include thick, dark eyeliner, long lashes, and a glossy dark-nude shade on her plump lips. She showed off her long, raven tresses styled in wavy curls that brushed over her shoulder, reaching down to her waist.

The vibrant color scheme of her dress was mirrored by the nature-themed decor, which illustrated an amalgamation of wild flowers and lavish greenery in vivid tones of red, gold, and green. Rosa penned her caption in Spanish, with a Google translation revealing that she branded herself a jungle rose in a wordplay on her name. She added a seedling emoji to better put the point across.

The upload struck a chord with her fans, who were thrilled to see Rosa showing her wild side in the eye-popping dress. Followers showered the brunette beauty with praise, labeling her as “exotic queen” and “queen of the jungle,” and telling her she looked “dreamy” and “gorgeous.”

“Love the outfit and the background stunning,” gushed one person, leaving a string of fire emoji.

“Love this dress and you of course lol,” agreed a second Instagrammer, who prefaced their comment with a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“I’d chase you all around the jungle,” quipped a third follower, adding three fire emoji.

“I’m getting some Jabbas [sic] Palace Princess Leia vibes,” remarked a fourth fan.

As of this writing, the photo has amassed 5,367 likes and 121 comments.