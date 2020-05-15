Bad Bunny Covers ‘Rolling Stone,’ Pop Star’s Cover Story Makes History With The Magazine

Latin music pop star, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, covers the June 2020 issue of Rolling Stone.

Because of production limitations due to COVID-19, the publication had to think even further outside the box than usual to execute the interview and accompanying photoshoot. Resulting from those creative solutions, Martínez’s girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri took photos of him around the house to compliment the interview. Those photos ended up not only in the magazine, but one master shot landed on the cover, making Berlingeri the first Latina photographer to shoot for the cover of Rolling Stone.

Making history right alongside Berlingeri is Suzy Expósito, the Latina journalist who interviewed Bad Bunny and wrote the feature story. Expósito’s interview of the pop star marks the first cover story in the publication’s history to be written by a Latina journalist, V-103 Atlanta reported.

Rolling Stone tweeted behind-the-scenes details about how they obtained the interview. Facing stay-at-home restrictions, they utilized video tools like Zoom and Facetime to communicate with the singer and document his isolation experience during the pandemic. The article is a deep dive into the rising cultural icon, who Expósito refers to as “an agent of chaos.”

In February of this year, Martínez released his second album, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana, which translates to “I Do Whatever I Want.” The album became the highest-charting Spanish-language album ever released in the United States. And just before the pandemic forced the world to stop in its tracks, Martínez was in Mexico filming Narcos: Mexico in a supporting role for the Netflix series. Production was haulted due to the pandemic.

When talking about how he is dealing with quarantine, Bad Bunny is spending time with his girlfriend. The cover interview details several weeks of songwriting, recording, and testing out new music with fans via Instagram Live. It also gives fans a peek into the performer’s leisure activities, such as lounging around with his girlfriend, taking selfies and watching movies.

Of course the interview details Bad Bunny’s rise to fame, highlighting the important fact that the successful entertainer is still an independent artist. The rapper blazed this trail without a major label deal.

Fellow Latin artist, Ricky Martin, called Martínez “a creative genius.”

“Benito has reconfirmed the fact that music has no barriers. I think the way he does things connects at a deeper level regardless of language and cultural differences.”

From his humble beginnings to his crossover musical breakthrough, the cover story is a deep dive into the life of the emerging generation’s musical and cultural icon.

He’s excelled at keeping reggaeton, an Afro-Caribbean mélange of hip-hop and reggae, fresh for a new generation of listeners, and he’s helped mainstream the newer Latin trap sound, a Spanish-language adaptation of American trap, without dulling its edge,” Expósito wrote for Rolling Stone.

Martínez told Expósito he is at the happiest moment of his career, making all of his dreams come true.

For more on Bad Bunny, his cultural impact, and his rise in music, check out the June 2020 issue of Rolling Stone.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bad Bunny will be featured in this weekend’s “In The House” virtual event, sponsored by Houseparty.