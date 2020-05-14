Nicole Thorne Flaunts Cleavage & Thighs In A Silky Black Robe

Australian beauty Nicole Thorne put on a seductive display in her latest Instagram photo, flaunting her deep cleavage and toned thighs in a silky black robe. Shared with fans on Wednesday night, the picture showed her soaking up some sun as she stood in the entryway to a brightly lit room. The model didn’t appear to be wearing anything under the robe, flashing a generous view of her braless curves thanks to the plunging neckline that fell past her chest. She kept the provocative look from becoming too NSFW by carefully covering one side of her bosom, while coquettishly letting the robe slide off of her other shoulder.

Nicole looked radiant as she basked in the golden rays, striking a sultry pose that emphasized her enviable figure. She faced the camera with an intense gaze and lifted up both arms, running her fingers through her hair. She placed one leg in front of the other, slightly parting her thighs. Sunshine washed over her face and ample décolletage area, illuminating her beautiful features and bronzed tan. The glossy robe glistened in the light, further accentuating the glow of her skin.

The robe was cinched at the waist with a matching belt, highlighting her lithe waistline and hourglass curves. The hemline grazed her thighs, showing off her chiseled pins. The look was complete with long, loose-fitting sleeves, which folded backwards as Nicole raised her hands. The sizzling brunette opted to keep the look simple and didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories. She sported a casual hairstyle, showing off her lustrous, dark locks brushed behind her ears. She rocked a chic, natural-looking glam that seemed to include long lashes, winged eyeliner, and a toned-down pink shade on her pursed lips.

The background didn’t take any attention away from her curves, showing a minimalist interior that only appeared to be furnished with a single chair. White walls and light-toned wooden flooring completed the sparse decor, whose most prominent feature was the white, window-panel door that Nicole was standing next to.

The model penned a cryptic caption for her photo, adding a sunshine emoji to call further attention to the warm, natural light that flooded the austere room. A geotag identified the location of Nicole’s photo as Brisbane, Queensland, suggesting that she was snapped at home.

The upload was a big hit with her fans, racking up nearly 9,000 likes and 132 comments in just five hours of going live. The enticing look appeared to have made a strong impact on Nicole’s followers, who left gushing messages under her post.

“My heart… just stopped,” remarked one person.

“Beautiful and sexy!” penned another fan, adding a heart emoji.

“Endless beauty!” raved a third Instagram user.

Although many of her admirers seemingly found it difficult to take their eyes off of Nicole, some noticed the plain background.

“When will you buy furniture,” wrote one person, ending with a laughing emoji.