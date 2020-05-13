Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Backside In Black Lingerie For Video With ‘Money Heist Vibes’

Rachel posed on the back of a white van for a video shoot.

Playboy model Rachel Cook teased her fans with a tantalizing video snippet from a shoot for her digital magazine, Nirvana.

On Tuesday, Rachel took to Instagram to give her 2.6 million followers a peek at the seductive black lingerie set that she rocked for the shoot, which appeared to take place in a remote setting. The model’s bra had a bondage-inspired aesthetic. It was constructed out of sheer mesh fabric and thick, opaque black bands that provided some of the garment’s structure. Each bra cup was accented with two rows of small silver eyelets and crisscrossing black ribbons that created a faux lace-up look. The top also appeared to have underwire and adjustable straps. Its demi cups arched over the center of Rachel’s perky cleavage, leaving a generous amount of her chest exposed.

Rachel’s matching bottoms were a pair of thong underwear that featured a small lace-up detail on the tiny triangle of fabric that made up the back of the garment. Two thick side straps curved up over her shapely hips to connect to the underwear’s low front, which was also decorated with crisscrossing ribbons.

Rachel’s alluring ensemble showed off her peachy backside, taut tummy, and slender thighs. At the beginning of her video, she was posing with her left foot resting on the bumper of a white van. This shot gave fans a good look at her round derriere, and it revealed that she was wearing a pair of dusty gray work boots on her feet.

Rachel often adds wigs to her looks, and the one she chose for this shoot was a dark, chin-length hairpiece with a blunt cut and thick bangs. The shiny hair had a slight wave to it.

For her beauty look, the model looked like she was rocking a crimson lip stain, shimmery taupe eye shadow, black eyeliner, and mascara.

Rachel was shown shooting a sultry look back over her shoulder before removing her foot from the van and turning around to face the camera. The ground around her was sandy and covered with scattered scrubby plants. A long stretch of similar vegetation was visible in the background, along with a few rolling mountains.

In the caption of her post, Rachel teased that her full video has “Money Heist vibes,” a seeming reference to the Netflix crime drama.

As of this writing, Rachel’s teaser clip has racked up over 144,000 likes and 1,361 comments.

“Could you be any hotter?!” read one response to her post.

“I mean… Not sure if a woman could be any more gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“Nice buns hun,” remarked a third admirer.

“Omg that bra is looks so hot on you,” a fourth comment read.

