Halsey Stuns In A Polka-Dot Bikini And Shares Photos Of Her ‘Cozy Home’

Halsey's collection of snapshots included a photo of a Sailor Moon figurine.

Halsey brought the heat to her Instagram page on Saturday by sharing a bikini photo with her 19.5 million followers. The snapshot was the first image in a carousel that included pictures of the “Bad at Love” singer’s home.

Halsey was pictured wearing her flirty two-piece indoors. The bathing suit was white with a red polka-dot print. It included a bandeau-style top that had thin spaghetti straps and a keyhole tie detail on the front. The opening provided a peek at the singer’s cleavage, and the top was also riding up to expose an eyeful of underboob.

Halsey’s matching bottoms had a fixed front that scooped down low to reveal most of the “BABY” tattoo on her lower abdomen. The garment had long string ties on the sides, which she was wearing pulled up high on her hips. Halsey’s skimpy swimwear showed off her taut tummy, shapely thighs, and a significant amount of her large collection of body art.

A light pink headband could be seen nestled in the singer’s short dark curls. She didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup, and a portion of her face was blocked from view by the bottled beverage she was pictured drinking.

Halsey was standing beside a plant with massive green leaves. A large macrame wall hanging adorned the brick wall of a fireplace behind her. A painting of a woman’s face was visible in the background of the singer’s photo. It was on an easel, and boxes of paints and brushes were sitting on the ground in front of it.

Subsequent snaps in the “Colors” singer’s slideshow gave her fans a few more glimpses inside her home. They included a shot of a Sailor Moon figurine sitting on a shelf. Halsey has previously shown her love for the anime character by dressing up in a Sailor Moon costume with a slight alteration.

A photo showed the contents of shelves on Halsey’s wall, including books, photos, BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona albums, and a few other toys. There was also a shot of a framed black-and-white photo of Kurt Cobain performing and a picture of a few pretty pink flowers.

Over the span of an hour, Halsey’s fans pressed the like button on her post over 784,000 times. They also flooded the comments section with their thoughts about the picture of her bikini body and her “cozy home.”

“Damn, if only I could look this good in quarantine,” read one response to her post.

“Perfection. That is exactly what this is,” another fan wrote.

“It’s been decided, I’m moving in,” a third admirer quipped.

“How you get ur abs to look like that, drop an exercise for ur fans,” a fourth commenter begged.