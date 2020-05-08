Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Chiseled Abs For New High-Intensity Full-Body Workout Videos On Instagram

Lisa Lanceford added a heart-pumping new workout routine to her Instagram page on Friday.
In the shared clips, the British fitness trainer showed off her chiseled physique in a lime green sports bra and patterned black shorts. She also flaunted an impressive level of physical fitness in the first video of the series during which she performed a set of power jacks. These were like regular jumping jacks but instead of keeping her feet on the ground Lisa jumped and spread her arms and legs wide as she did so.
Next, it was time for double-footed mountain climbers. For this exercise, Lisa assumed a plank position and then jumped forward and backward.
HIIT NO EQUIPMENT! ???? Try this little sweaty circuit guys !! Those power jumping jacks wow ???????? My live fat burn workout is on my story for 24hours from today if you wanna workout with me ???????? ♥️ – save & tag a fwend ???? WORKOUT: Complete 3 rounds: Beginner – 15 secs on and 45 secs off Intermediate – 30 secs on and 30 secs off Advanced – 45 secs on and 15 secs off 1️⃣ Power jumping jack 2️⃣ Double foot mountain climber 3️⃣ Squat thrust 4️⃣ Power high knee 5️⃣ Press ups ???? In these hard times we are offering 50% discount on ALL subscriptions to new members on the @strongandsxy fitness app at strongandsxy.com (no code needed)! ???? Also 50% off our workout guides on lisafiitt.com with code: STAYSTRONG to help you stay on track at this time ✨???? LETS KEEP IT MOVING ????????????
A series of squat thrusts followed which meant that she had to lean forward and place her hands on the ground before kicking both legs backward.
Lisa tackled a set of power high knees next. She alternated raising one knee toward her chest for this exercise while hopping with the other foot
After that, Lisa ended the workout in the fifth video of the series with a set of press-ups.
In her caption, Lisa warned that the circuit is meant to make anyone sweat. She also suggested reps and interval durations based on physical fitness levels. Beginners should do each exercise for 15 seconds before taking a 45-second break. Persons at an intermediate level should do 30 seconds of exercise and rest for the same duration of time, she added. And finally, anyone who’s in peak physical fitness should do 45 seconds of the exercise and take 15-second breaks.
The post has been liked more than 25,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some of Lisa’s fans seemed intimidated by the intensity of the workout.
“Im dead just watching this,” one person wrote before adding a crying emoji to their comment.
Others seemed excited to attempt it.
“Looks like a killer!! Gonna give it a go,” a second commenter added.
“Oh yeah, this looks challenging. Will give it try for sure!” a third Instagram user wrote.
“Oooo yes!!! This is perfect for what I wanted today. Thank you!” a fourth gushed.
This isn’t the first time that Lisa has uploaded a high-intensity interval training workout for her fans. In a previous post, she used a resistance band for the circuit which included alternating bicep curls, Hawaiian squats, bunny hop with sprawls, ice-skaters, and alternate elbow to knee crunches