Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A White Bikini In Poolside Throwback

Tarsha Whitmore stunned her Instagram followers this morning with a gorgeous throwback photo of her in a chic white bikini. In the picture, the 19-year-old model could be seen sunning her beautiful body poolside on the terrace of a tall building. She was lounging on her side on a sumptuous navy-blue sofa, prompting up her torso as she leaned one arm on the backrest of the comfy pool furniture. Her other arm rested on her thigh, tracing the contour of her curvy hip.

While Tarsha didn’t specify when the photo was taken, she added a Gold Coast, Queensland, geotag to her post. The background offered some clues regarding her whereabouts, showing a glimpse of the panorama that unfolded beneath the building, in addition to a skyscraper reflected in the large windows at her back.

The bombshell was not looking into the lens but rather glanced to the side, seemingly captivated by something off-camera. Her back was arched and her sexy posture emphasized her hourglass curves, which were perfectly showcased in the skimpy bikini. The stylish two-piece consisted of a twisted top that flaunted her cleavage and high-cut bottoms. The daring swimsuit displayed all of her best features, showing off her chest, waist, hips, and thighs. The look was beautifully symmetric, as both pieces sported a low-cut design — the top had a deep neckline that showed an ample view of her busty assets, whereas the bottoms featured a v-shaped waistline that revealed her navel piercing.

Ever the glam queen, the Aussie beauty was all dolled up for the shot, sporting a face-full of makeup that appeared to include shimmering bronze eyeshadow and long lashes to bring out her eyes. Her pillowy lips looked glossy and seemed to feature a nude pink shade that complemented her bronzed tan. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and were dusted with blush. Fans could also notice her flawlessly contoured eyebrows, which seemed color-enhanced and were several shades darker than her honey-colored locks.

Tarsha styled her long tresses in loose curls that tumbled down her back and over her shoulder. A wavy lock of hair brushed against her forehead, draping over her temple.

The sun-kissed throwback caused quite the sensation among her fans, who clicked the like button more than 14,700 times and left 167 messages under the photo, all within the first four hours of posting.

Among the commenters was Russian model Dasha Mart, who complimented Tarsha’s elegant hairstyle. “Beautiful hair,” she wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Reality TV star Cartier Rose Surjan chimed in, as well. The Love Island Australia alum labeled Tarsha as “a babe” in a message that also ended with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Hell yesss look at youuu,” penned another Instagrammer, leaving three fire emoji for the sizzling blonde.

“Just wow,” read another comment, trailed by a fire emoji.