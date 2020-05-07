Tarsha Whitmore Slays In A Low-Cut Leather Mini Dress

Tarsha Whitmore looked drop-dead gorgeous in today’s Instagram upload, rocking her curves in a sleek leather mini dress from PrettyLittleThing. The outfit was a skintight number in a shiny, chocolate-brown color that complemented her glowing tan, which Tarsha labeled as her “fave” in the caption. The slinky dress appeared to be a halterneck design and boasted a low-cut neckline that flaunted her cleavage. A tear-shaped cutout in the front showed a bit of extra skin, teasing her abs and adding even more sex appeal to the seductive look.

The Aussie beauty was snapped at home, as indicated by the geotag on her post. She was seated at a white desk, one tastefully decorated in a sumptuous fashion, and showed off her legs while sitting sideways on a white chair. She leaned her elbow on the polished desk top and arched her back, shooting an intense look at the camera as she parted her lips in a provocative way. The posture emphasized her hourglass frame, which the slinky mini dress perfectly showcased. The garment fit her like a glove, hugging her figure in all the right places. The look particularly accentuated Tarsha’s narrow waistline and round hips, while also baring her curvy thighs thanks to the short hemline.

The 19-year-old model accessorized with a stylish nude manicure, showing off her long nails as she posed with one hand on her lap and the other delicately grazing her temple. She added some bling with a pair of textured hoop earrings, which sported a bronze sheen that matched her outfit. Her long, golden tresses were pulled back into a low ponytail and brushed over her shoulder, leaving her sparkling jewelry well within eyesight. A chic Louis Vuitton clutch purse rested on the desk beside her, completing the sexy look. The item featured a long, golden chain handle and a brown-and-black palette that beautifully harmonized with her attire.

As usual, Tarsha went full glam for the shot, showing off a fabulous evening makeup that accentuated her naturally beautiful features. She wore a dark eyeshadow that appeared to be the same color as her dress, further bringing out her stirring gaze with long lashes and shimmering highlighter in the corner of her eyes. Her lips looked glossy and were a nude red color that matched the dark blush she wore on her cheeks and forehead. The model exuded class and refinement, stunning fans with the fabulous look.

“So pretty,” one follower commented on the photo, leaving a pair of heart-emoji for the blond beauty.

“Always perfect,” wrote another Instagrammer, adding a heart-emoji.

“My all time fav pic on here. Absolutely stunning,” read a third message, which was strewn with a variety of flattering emoji.

The elegant decor added to the sophisticated vibe of the shot, and included a pair of elegant, silver candlesticks, white candles, and a glass vase filled with white hydrangeas. A gleaming metal decoration hung on the white wall behind her, seemingly mirroring the luster of her outfit.

The photo received a lot of love from Tarsha’s Instagram followers, reeling in more than 10,500 likes and 142 comments, all within the first three hours of going live. The upload comes one day after the sizzling blonde wowed fans with a racy look, flaunting her peachy posterior in a skimpy black thong.