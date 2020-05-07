Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Plenty Of Underboob In Latest Instagram Post Slamming Those Who Think She’s Too Fake

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer posted a racy pic for her 1.9 million followers recently as she dished the dirt on an uptick in DMs criticizing her for being too fake. Her fans were also quick to voice their opinion on the matter.

Sitting on a chair and wearing black sweat pants, Niece coupled the look with a blue-patterned top that revealed plenty of underboob as she reached up and fiddled with her dark hair. Also showing off her perfectly made-up face and tiny waist, the Instagram celebrity was keen to make a stance in relation to some disparaging direct messages she has received of late.

“Been seeing an increase in dudes in my DMs saying sh*t like “you’re cute but too fake, too much makeup,” Niece wrote in the caption.

“Natural is better, girls like you are the reason to take a girl swimming on the first date,” she continued in her rant.

She then advised — in no uncertain terms — that these people should just focus on those Instagram models who preferred to go without makeup rather than concentrating their anger towards her. Niece also suggested that she wouldn’t want to date these sorts of men anyway and that they should save themselves the money spent on “the $13 YMCA entrance fee” rather than constantly harassing her.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had garnered more than 39,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The image contains swearwords in the caption but can be viewed here for those who are unconcerned about the image being unsafe for work.

“You are perfect and that’s all,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Unsolicited hate just means they’re battling their own problems. You’re doing you, keep it up,” a fan advised.

“How DARE you live your life your own way! Unacceptable,” said yet another.

“Boom roasted,” a fourth person commented in regard to what Niece said.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the model’s stance. However, more were interested in using them in reaction to the image rather than the complaint. Most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and drooling emoji.

Niece regularly posts racy images for her legions of fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her most recent snap featured the Instagram model wearing plunging red lingerie. She complimented the outfit with a matching choker as she smiled at the camera.