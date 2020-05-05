Colombian Model Ariana James Flaunts Fit Physique In Tight Snakeskin Set

Ariana James took to Instagram yesterday to show off her fit physique in a sexy, snakeskin set. The hot new upload captured the model in a coordinating two-piece that highlighted her curves to perfection.

The Colombia-born beauty was posing in an all-white room with one arm leaned up against the wall. She rested the other arm near her cheek and stared into the camera with an open-mouth gaze. James did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but a few previous uploads were snapped in Miami — where she currently resides. She flaunted her fit figure in a skirt and crop top that clung to every inch of her figure.

James opted for a black-and-white snakeskin set that popped against her bronze complexion. Its top boasted an off-the-shoulder cut, which showcased her fit shoulders. The piece fit tightly on every single inch of her figure and also boasted long sleeves. The article cut off underneath her bust to flash a glimpse of her taut tummy to her captivated audience. James also sported a skirt that was just as hot.

The waistband of the piece sat just above her navel, flaunting her sculpted midsection and abs. The skirt was as tight as her top and did a great job of showing off her curvaceous hips. The trendy piece cut off near the middle of her thighs and allowed her muscular stems to be viewed in their entirety. The number also helped showcase her bodacious backside thanks to its tight fit.

James kept her look relatively simple, adding only a pair of small silver hoop earrings that reflected against her dark tresses. She styled her long locks with a sleek middle part while they fell her back in an effortless manner. James also wore a full application of glam, which appeared to include a lot of attention on her eyes with defined brows and mascara. The model also seemed to line her cheekbones with a layer of blush and a dusting of highlighter.

It wasn’t too long before the jaw-dropping upload was flooded with likes and comments. The post racked up over 77,000 likes and 1,400 comments in 19 hours. Many fans showered her with compliments in English while plenty of others expressed their opinions in Spanish.

“It is fashionable. I see some girls with this type of clothes, but you are the best,” one fan complimented.

“Ariiiiiiii!!, the quarantine has fallen super well,” a second social media user pointed out.

“I don’t know what your beautiful eyes have that make me feel the love,” a third Instagrammer added with a few flame emoji.