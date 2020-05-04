Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Sculpted Body In Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Anita Herbert gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers something to look at over the week, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot that saw her in a skimpy ensemble that showcased her shredded physique.

In the photo, Herbert rocked a pair of tiny bikini bottoms in white, which contrasted with her tan complexion. The bottoms included thin straps that tied on the sides, leaving a string loose on her hips and thighs. Its front was bunched in, exposing her hips and obliques.

Herbert teamed her bikini with a white T-shit that she wore tied and tucked in at the front, leaving her chiseled midsection on display. Across the black top was the word “unstoppable” printed in white.

She completed her look with a pair of silver mirrored shades that added some sparkle to the shot. Herbert posed on a balcony with the ocean featuring in the background. She wore her dark hair pulled up in a high, messy ponytail.

In her caption, Herbert told her fans how to get a free sample of her ebook, instructing them to click on the link in her Instagram bio.

The post has attracted more than 15,700 likes and over 190 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to thank Herbert for her challenges and ebook, while praising her beauty.

“Got it, thank god. Cos I can’t join this challenge as I’m not paid till few days after the sign up date, so hopefully this will help me out. I love your glutes/legs, lower body workouts and the pulses are the best. Thanks Anita, appreciated ma gal,” one user wrote, following the comment with an OK hand sign emoji.

“Shaaaape,” raved another fan, including a fire and a hands raised emoji at the end of the comment.

“Cannot wait to start. All signed up and ready to go!!” a third user chimed in, trailing the message with a fire emoji.

“Omg I just downloaded it! It’s AMAZING,” added another, topping the reply with a string of emoji depicting hands raised, a star-struck face and a face with party horn and hat.

Herbert has been flaunting her bikini body on her Instagram feed as of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted another picture late last week in which she rocked a bright red bikini top. It boasted itty bitty triangles and spaghetti straps that went around her neck. On her lower body, she had on pair of black shorts that sat above her bellybutton, hugging her toned midsection closely. Herbert sat on a towel on a beach.