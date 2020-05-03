Busy Philipps Stuns In A Floral-Print Swimsuit & Reveals That She Suffered A Wardrobe Malfunction

Busy's swimsuit had a plunging neckline.

Busy Philipps looked sophisticated and sexy in a stunning floral-print bathing suit, but the garment’s low neckline caused her to suffer a wardrobe malfunction shortly before she shared a photo of her stylish swimwear with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The 40-year-old Dawson’s Creek star uploaded the snapshot to her account on Saturday. Busy was pictured soaking up some sun and sipping on a bright red drink. She was clad in a dark blue one-piece that featured a pretty floral print. It was covered with depictions of tiny yellow flowers and green leaves.

The swimsuit had a plunging V-neck that almost reached Busy’s bellybutton. The daring neckline was wide up top, so the actress was leaving little of her perky chest to the imagination. Busy’s bathing suit was an adjustable halter design with thick ties that were secured behind her neck in a big bow. The garment also had high-cut leg openings that showed off the actress’ shapely thighs.

Busy accessorized her swimwear with three puka shell necklaces in white, purple, and turquoise. She was also wearing two long gold chains that had crystals dangling from them. Her array of stacked necklaces included a pair of triangle pendants. One of the stone triangles was pearly white, and the other was turquoise.

The actress was sporting a tiny stud earring shaped like a pink flower in her right ear, and she was rocking a gold watch on her left wrist. She was also sporting a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with metallic blue frames.

Busy was barefaced, and she had her blond hair pulled up in a high topknot. In the caption of her post, she expressed some surprise over just how blond her roots naturally are. Like many women, Busy has seemingly decided to let her roots grow out instead of trying to touch them up herself while beauty salons remain closed.

Busy also recounted how she suffered a wardrobe malfunction before she snapped her selfie. She wrote that it was “funny” that she didn’t notice that her right breast was completely exposed for a full two minutes, and she revealed that she really doesn’t care who sees her bare chest anymore.

Busy’s followers rewarded her photo, her entertaining caption, and her amazing accessory game with over 53,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I needed all of this. Thank u,” wrote actress Michelle Monaghan in response to her post.

“Watta godddesss,” Vanessa Hudgens gushed.

“You are so real… I love it,” wrote one of Busy’s non-famous admirers.

“Love the swimsuit! You look amazing!!!” another fan remarked.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Busy also impressed her fans with her choice of swimwear last year when she celebrated her 40th birthday in a tiny yellow bikini.