Demi Lovato Stuns In A Wine Swimsuit As She Soaks In A Hot Tub

Demi revealed that she just learned how to use her self-timer.

Demi Lovato upped her selfie game by learning to use the self-timer feature on her phone, and her fans were the beneficiaries of her newfound knowledge when she snapped a steamy swimsuit snapshot.

On Saturday, Demi took to Instagram to share a set of two photos with her 80.9 million followers. For her intimate solo photo shoot, the 27-year-old singer rocked a strapless bathing suit that was a rich wine color. The garment featured all-over ruching, a design element that elevated its appearance by giving it texture and depth. The folds of gathered fabric also added a touch of elegance to Demi’s figure-flattering swimwear, while a sweetheart neckline gave it a romantic feel.

In Demi’s first photo, all of her bathing suit was submerged in the crystal-clear water of a a hot tub. However, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was providing a close look at the tantalizing amount of cleavage that the garment’s low neckline was leaving exposed. In this picture, Demi was reaching out to take the selfie by holding the camera away from her.

Her pale freckled skin looked radiant. Her cheeks were slightly flushed, and her lips were a natural shade of pink. If Demi was wearing any eye makeup at all, it was subtle. However, her dark eyelashes did appear to be curled.

Demi’s second photo was taken from a distance. She was standing up so that the bubbling water in the stone hot tub came up to her hips, which provided a peek at the top of her curvy derriere. She had her back arched, and she was reaching up with both hands to grasp her long, dark hair. The musician had her lips slightly parted, and she was gazing at the camera with a dreamy look on her face.

In the caption of her post, Demi seemingly suggested that she won’t need the help of celebrity photographer Angelo Kritikos as much now that she’s mastered the art of taking timed photos.

It took just one hour for Demi’s demonstration of her photography skills to earn her over 1.1 million likes. Her natural beauty look proved to be a big hit with her followers.

“You look so amazing without your makeup Demi,” read one response to her photos.

“You are so naturally beautiful!” another admirer remarked.

However, one fan was impressed with an area of Demi’s body other than her flawless face.

“How do you get your armpits to look so good?” the commenter asked.

Earlier this year, Demi shared another gorgeous selfie that received rave reviews from her fans. She was completely barefaced, and she let her Instagram followers know that she was “proud” of her freckles and her “booty chin.”