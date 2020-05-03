Ashleigh Jordan Stuns In Lavender Shorts And White Sports Bra Attire For Newest Booty-Focused Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan showed her millions of fans how to train their glutes without gym equipment in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a curve-hugging pair of lavender shorts and a white sports bra, the blond beauty started the outdoor workout with a set of large lateral steps. Ashleigh leaned forward for the exercise, and each time she took a step to the side, she bent her knees for a squat. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 15 repetitions each.

In the second clip of the series, she moved on to a set of walking lunges. These required her to take large steps forward before bending both knees and with each repetition, she advanced toward the camera. Her caption suggested doing four sets of 20 repetitions.

The third video saw her knock out a set of crab walks. These required her to assume a starting position similar to the one seen in the first video of the series. However, this time, she took diagonal steps forward while holding a deep squat. After a couple of repetitions, she did the exercise while stepping back. She recommended three 10-repetition sets for this one, both ways.

Ashleigh ended her glute-focused circuit with a combination of reverse lunges and kickbacks. For this exercise, she took large steps backward to complete her lunges. Then she performed two shallow knee bends before she raised her back leg. Her caption suggested three rounds of 20 repetitions on each leg.

While she completed the circuit without the use of additional fitness tools, Ashleigh also wrote that the entire circuit could be done with resistance bands or weights,” to add a little extra challenge.”

The post has accumulated more than 12,000 likes in under 45 minutes and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, several of Ashleigh’s fans flooded the comments section with praise for the exercise demonstration.

“Never thought of adding a pulse to reverse lunges; such a great idea!” one person wrote.

But amid all of the compliments for Ashleigh others had questions for her too. One commenter asked about what they could do to diminish the appearance of cellulite. In her reply, Ashleigh encouraged them to not feel too insecure about it.

“t’s totally normal love!!” she wrote before adding a smiling face emoji to the comment. “I’ve had it ever since I can remember and used to be super self-conscious about it but, genetics have a lot to do with it which is something we can’t change and that’s okay!”