Angeline Varona Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy New Update

Angeline Varona stunned her 2.5 million followers with a sultry new upload on her Instagram page. Since the lockdown has started, she has been posting several jaw-dropping pics on her account. In today’s share, the model added a sexy two-photo update taken inside her Miami Lakes home that showed her posing seductively for the camera as she showed off her ample chest.

For the update, Angeline decided to take the snaps inside her bedroom. In the first photo, she sat on the edge of the bed and looked directly at the camera. She tilted her head to the side with all of her hair tossed to one side of her shoulder. She stared at the lens with a smile on her face. The nearby window gave light to the room, and also illuminated her flawless skin.

In the second snap, she moved a little farther from the camera. She distributed her hair to equal parts, letting its strands hang over her shoulders. She looked straight into the lens and smiled, showing her pearly whites. The angle also showed a glimpse of her taut stomach.

The 27-year-old sported a black sport-style bikini top from Meg Liz Swim. Unlike her usual bathing suit, this particular top boasted a unique with no plunging neckline. Although, it had a sheer cut-out along the chest area, which exposed her ample cleavage. The upper part of her garment was ruched due to the tiny string that was used as support.

Angeline enhanced her beauty with a fresh makeup look. The application consisted of a lightweight foundation, filled-in eyebrows, several coats of mascara, a light dusting of pink blush, and bronzer. She applied satin lipstick on her lips to complete her look. She let her long, brunette locks down and styled in soft, wavy curls. To keep her look simple, she decided to ditch the accessories.

In the caption, she dropped two different emoji that described her expressions in the pictures, and let her fans choose which one they liked best. She also gave credit to her swimwear sponsor, Meg Liz Swim, by tagging the brand on the photo.

Angeline’s latest social media upload amassed more than 49,300 likes and over 640 comments. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote adoring messages, complimenting her facial featured and “nice eyes.” Countless others couldn’t find the right words to express their thoughts, opting to use a string of emoji instead.

“Black outfits always looks amazing on you. This one too,” gushed an admirer.

“Angel face,” wrote another fan.