Demi Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Plunging Maxi Dress With Open Sides

The British model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, April 27, British model Demi Rose Mawby uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 13.9 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo, taken in Ibiza, Spain, shows the Instagram star posing outside in front of a sizable pool. Gorgeous green foliage and a beautiful mountain range can be seen in the background. Demi sat, perched on the edge of a stucco ledge. She turned slightly away from the photographer, flaunting her curvaceous side profile. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 25-year-old sizzled in a sheer black dress with open sides and a delicate floral pattern. The dress was held together with a tie belt. The model did not appear to have on anything underneath the garment, leaving little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging dress. The revealing ensemble also showcased her slender waist and sculpted hips, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of hoop earrings.

Demi styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured glowing highlighter, filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photo was taken at an earlier date, stating that she would “rather be” in Ibiza than presumably quarantining.

Many of Demi’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“The most beautiful girl ever,” gushed a fan.

“You are so beautiful and cute,” added a different devotee.

“You’re a Goddess!!!” said another admirer, adding a string of red heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Wow there is certainly no word that can describe so much beauty and perfection,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 160,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging black dress. That post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 340,000 likes.