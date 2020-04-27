Tahlia Skaines Looks Smoking Hot In A Minuscule Black Bikini In Bali Throwback Snap

Tahlia Skaines has been keeping her 517,000 Instagram followers entertained with a number of stunning throwback photos from her past travels, a trend she continued in her most recent post. The Australian model took to her account earlier today to dazzle her followers with another smoking hot snap from one of her many trips to Indonesia that added some serious heat to her page.
Tahlia stood by a gorgeous bar made of white rocks and a granite countertop in the latest addition to her Instagram page. She stood with her one hip popped slightly out to the side and her hands interlocked in front of her as she stared down the camera with an alluring gaze. A geotag included with the post indicated that she was in Uluwatu, Bali, a place she explained in the caption of her post she was missing yet again.
The 25-year-old looked ready to soak up some sun on the beach post photoshoot, as she was clad in nothing more than a black bikini that left plenty of her bronzed figure well on display. The classic two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of its minuscule, triangle-shaped cups, making for a tantalizing display of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored.
Tahlia’s swimwear look also included a pair of matching black bikini bottoms. The garment showed off her lean legs and toned thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut leg — a racy style that was more than likely mimicked on the backside of the piece. It also featured a thin, v-style waistband that was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.
A pair of oversized hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace were added to Tahlia’s barely-there ensemble, giving it just the right amount of bling. She mounted a pair of trendy sunglasses on top of her blond tresses, which were pulled back behind her head in a sleek bun. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that included a light pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara on her lashes that made her piercing green eyes pop.
swear my life is a constant cycle of saying I miss bali, going back to bali & then coming home and saying I miss it again ???????????? miss you ???? PS just uploaded my (almost) 5 month boob job update on my youtube channel to answer all of your questions ???? link is in my bio
Fans did not hesitate to flood the skin-baring new addition to Tahlia’s Instagram page with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped over 11,000 times after just four hours of going live to the social media platform, and has racked up dozens of compliments.
“You are too good to be true,” one person wrote.
Another fan said that the model was “goals.”
“Such a babe,” third follower quipped.
“Wow you are looking very gorgeous in that lovely bikini,” remarked a fourth admirer.
a happy pic of me enjoying my travels last week in bali ???? since the moment I graduated from school, travel has been my greatest passion. I worked in multiple pharmacies across the gold coast and managed a frozen yoghurt bar whilst also studying a full time law degree. I used to save up every cent I earned to travel the world, grow and accumulate life experiences. in 2018, after my job changed dramatically, I began to travel as part of my work. I could have never imagined being paid to travel and so this was an absolute dream come true. I was never ungrateful for any of this but I definitely took for granted, how easy it was for me to jump on a plane and explore the beautiful world we live in ???? in this current time of uncertainty, I am now reminded how lucky I am to be able to travel and see beautiful countries and cities ???????? this has only inspired me to want to tick more places off my bucket list and do what I do best ✈️ but for now- time to stay home and let our world heal so that we can go back to enjoying its beauty again soon ???? @whitefoxswim
This is hardly the first time that Tahlia has shown off her incredible bikini body on her feed. She recently shared a short video of her posing poolside in a tiny purple bikini from her own collaboration collection with the brand VDM. That post proved to be a hit as well, as the clip has been viewed over 44,000 times and earned 14,000-plus likes to date.