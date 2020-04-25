Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Curves In A Skintight Dress

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads with one of her latest Instagram slideshows. The “Savage” rapper shared a two-photo Instagram set of herself wearing a clingy dress that showcased all of her assets.

She wore a knee-length gray dress with black spots. The turtleneck, long-sleeve frock emphasized her curvaceous physique. Her hourglass figure was on full display in the sultry images.

Megan was in a bathroom in the first picture, and she posed between a bathtub and a gray marble wall.

She angled her body so that the camera caught a glimpse of her from the side. She shot a look over one shoulder, staring at the lens with a come hither stare. She placed one hand on her thigh, the other underneath her chin.

Though Megan was fully covered up, her curves still took center stage. Her derriere was the focal point of the photo, while her buxom bust peeked out from the side.

In the second shot, Megan appeared in a different room, this time posing in front of a navy blue couch with a dark gray pillow that matched her dress. She still angled her body from the side, her hand arched on top of her thigh. Her intense gaze never wavered.

She wore her hair in a long, sleek ponytail that cascaded in straight strands all the way down her back.

Megan’s brows were shaped and groomed and arched over her eyes. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her eyes were lined with kohl liner. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with bronzer and highlighter. Her cheeks were contoured and her cheekbones popped. Her lips were painted with a pink lipstick.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s fans flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to praise Megan and her latest look. While many commented with rows of heart-eye and flame emoji, others left lengthier messages for her.

“Oh ok then,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Good lord,” said a fan in awe.

“You are too fineee whew,” complimented a third social media user, including a drooling and heart-eye emoji.

“The baddest,” gushed a fourth follower, punctuating their comment with multiple heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set racked up over 896,000 likes and more than 8,200 comments.

As Megan Thee Stallion fans and The Inquisitr readers know, Megan often shares her tight-fitting ensembles on her Instagram grid. In fact, she recently posted a photo of herself in skintight jeans, letting her booty take center stage in the image.