Peta Murgatroyd Stuns In A Mostly-Sheer White Swimsuit

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro was showing off her fake tan.

Peta Murgatroyd floored her fans by flaunting her fit figure in a dazzling white bathing suit that left little to the imagination. The Dancing with the Stars pro was trying to promote a self-tanner, but most of her admirers couldn’t get over how amazing she looked in her unique swimwear.

On Friday, Peta took to Instagram to share a set of two photos with her 836,000 followers. In the first snapshot, she was posing from the side. The professional dancer was rocking an ivory swimsuit that was mostly constructed out of sheer stretchy mesh. The revealing one-piece had large arm openings that showed off a hint of sideboob. The leg openings were cut high above Peta’s slender hips, which accentuated her long, athletic legs. The garment also had a cheeky back that showcased Peta’s pert posterior. She was posing with her left leg forward and her toe pointed, which highlighted her round backside even more.

Peta was standing outside on a paved walkway, so she was protecting her feet by rocking a pair of white athletic shoes. She was also sporting a pair of rolled-down white socks.

Peta had her blond hair styled in glamorous waves. She was tilting her head up towards the bright sun, and she had her eyes closed.

Peta’s second photo provided a clear view of the front of her bathing suit. A piece of textured fabric shaped like wings covered up some of her chest area, but the swimsuit’s low neckline ensured that she was still showing off a significant amount of cleavage. Another panel of opaque fabric covered up the bathing suit’s crotch area. Because the rest of the garment was see-through, fans could get a good look at Peta’s chiseled abs.

Peta was posing with her legs spread, which showcased her sculpted hips and toned thighs. She had her hands behind her head, and her eyes were upraised.

In the caption of her post, Peta revealed that the purpose of her steamy swimsuit photos was to show off the golden glow that she achieved using one coat of her Peta Jane by South Seas Tanning Mist. She had previously shared another Instagram snap revealing how pale her skin was before she applied the product.

Most of the responses to Peta’s Instagram posts weren’t about her tan.

“Ooooh girl! I’m gonna go workout now! You look amazing,” wrote former Dancing with the Stars competitor Amy Purdy.

“Holy moly! What a hot mama!!!” read another response to Peta’s photos.

“Goddess Energy,” a third admirer remarked.

“I hope me doing your workouts makes me look this HOT,” wrote a fourth commenter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Peta and her husband, fellow professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, have been helping their fans stay active with their live Instagram workout videos. Maks and his younger brother, Val, have also been offering fans free online dance lessons.