Suzy Cortez Flaunts Bombshell Booty & Sideboob In Bikini

Suzy Cortez thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest upload, a sizzling shot where she rocked a tiny thong bikini.

Cortez posed in front of a plain backdrop, facing her backside toward the camera and gazing into the lens with a seductive stare. She urged fans to subscribe to her account on OnlyFans.com for hot new content that is added every day. The model did a great job of trying to get fans to click the link that she provided, posing in one of her hottest swimsuits to date.

The bikini top barely covered her up and showed her ample assets. The tiny cups revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the yellow fabric added a burst of color against her tan skin. The piece had a halterneck top, tying in the back and drawing even more attention to her muscular back and arms, which were covered in sand.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that accentuated her curvy lower half. Cortez grabbed at the thin waistbands on both sides of her hips, pulling them down to draw attention to her hourglass physique. A small piece of triangular fabric rested on the top of her posterior, leaving the rest of her sand-covered rump on display. Cortez showed her wild side with a few dark ink tattoos on her ribs and lower back.

Her jet black locks were worn with a middle part, and she secured them tightly to her head with a pair of french braids. For the beachside outing, Cortez’s look was glamorous. She wore a contour of blush and highlighter that popped against her bronze glow. Cortez focused a lot of attention on her eyes, which were done up with black eyeliner and red shadow. She rocked a few layers of thick mascara to extend her lashes and a matte lipstick that accentuated her full pout.

Cortez’s followers have gone wild over the sexy upload, and the post racked up over 3,000 likes in 50 minutes. In the same amount of time, it also garnered 71 comments from her adoring fans, who felt the need to comment on her curvaceous body.

“All beautiful.. from her face to the feet.. of course that booty like a goddess,” one fan gushed.

“Wow beautiful,” a second Instagram user simply added.

“Bootyful,” another social media user commented, making a pun about the famous backside that earned Cortez the title of Miss BumBum World 2019.

A few more of Cortez’s fans were left speechless by the skin-baring display and decided to comment with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead of words.