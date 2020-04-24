Arianny Celeste Rocks A Neon Green Bikini Top In Sexy Snap From Her Calendar

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a stunning snap in which she rocked a sexy ensemble while wandering the aisles of a convenience store. According to the caption of her post, the picture was an outtake from her 2020 calendar, which she appeared to have shot in Mexico. She included the geotag of Sayu Sayulita Barrio Antiguo on the post, giving her fans some more details about where the shot was captured.

Arianny also made sure to tag some of the talents behind the picture, including the photographer Richelle Monae. She even tagged the brand from which she got her neon green bikini top, White Fox.

In the smoking-hot outtake, Arianny rocked a neon bikini top that had a low-cut neckline which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the look also exposed plenty of her toned stomach. The neon hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and made her sexy ensemble even more eye-catching.

She paired the bikini top with plain white bottoms rather than matching neon ones, and the sides of her white bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips while dipping low in the front. She finished off the ensemble by layering what appeared to be a high-waisted mini skirt that was unbuttoned over top of the bottoms.

The skirt she rocked only had three buttons fastened, which meant that fans were able to get a glimpse of her toned thighs, as well as a full view of her flat stomach. A tantalizing glimpse of skin was also visible between the side of the bikini bottoms and the top of the skirt.

Arianny placed one hand on a shelf nearby and held a bright red beverage in the other. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in beachy waves that gave her an effortless vibe.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling outtake, and the post racked up over 39,600 likes within just 18 hours. It also received 543 comments from her eager fans.

“You’re a snack!!!” one fan said, referencing Arianny’s caption.

“Hottie with a body,” another follower commented.

“Wow perfection,” one fan said simply, followed by a praise hands emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another added.

In honor of Earth Day yesterday, according to The Inquisitr, Arianny shared several sizzling snaps taken in various locations. The UFC ring girl showed off several sexy looks, including a black thong bikini she wore while standing in the middle of a pristine stretch of sand. She also stretched out across the sand in a fiery red bikini in another one of the snaps included in her stunning update.