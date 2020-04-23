Suzy Cortez Wishes Fans Good Morning In Skimpy Neon Bikini

Suzy Cortez put on another jaw-dropping outfit that showcased her rock-hard body. Her April 22 Instagram upload showed the model posing in one of her favorite outfits — a bikini. Since the photo went live, her 2.1 million fans have been singing her praises.

The sizzling new shot captured the model striking a pose outside with several large trees at her back. She did not tag her exact location in the update but instead took the opportunity to wish her fans a good morning. Suzy made sure to show off her signature curves and assets in an eye-popping bikini that did nothing but favors for her gorgeous figure.

The top of the piece boasted a neon yellow fabric whose vibrant color alone was enough to turn heads. The hue of the suit popped perfectly against her bronze body while leaving little to the imagination. Cortez flaunted ample cleavage thanks to its small cups that barely covered her chest. The top also had an underwire design to push up her bust even further. The garment appeared to posses a traditional halterneck style, but it was covered by what appeared to be a clear raincoat that fell past her knees.

Her bottoms were just as sexy, with thick straps that the model playfully tugged at — pulling one strap near her hip bone and the other down to her thigh. Thanks to the skimpy nature of the bottoms, Suzy’s toned abs and small waist were put on full display. Cortez’s muscular legs also made an appearance, and her work in the gym certainly seems to be paying off.

For her pool-chic look, MissBumBum World 2019 added a little bit of bling with a pair of massive silver earrings that fell to her neck. Her long, dark layers of curls came spilling past her chest and over both of her shoulders. The model also sported her usual application of makeup that included dark eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and a rosy matte lipstick.

The upload has not even been live on her page for more than an hour, but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 2,000 likes and 40-plus comments — most of whom were from fans applauding her killer figure.

“So beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Is it raining Hottie,” another one of the model’s admirers cleverly asked.

“Looking cool,” a third user chimed in alongside a heart-eye and heart emoji.